Across Europe, people with RMDs are less able to work than people in the general population. One of the most common reasons is that people with RMDs often have pain caused by their disease. This can prevent people from doing their jobs, and may also drive sick leave and long-term unemployment. Being able to stay in work generally translates into better health and well-being for people with chronic diseases. One of EULAR's strategic objectives is to help increase participation in work for people with RMDs, and to support them in getting the workplace adaptations they need.

2 DAYS AGO