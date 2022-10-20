Read full article on original website
Pregnant smokers to get FREE vapes under council-backed scheme - but experts accuse officials of 'playing with fire'
Pregnant women are to be given free vapes by a London council to stop them from smoking. Lambeth Council will offer e-cigarettes as part of its 'stop smoking' service in a bid to help parents save £2,000 a year that would usually be spent on smoking. Little research has...
Free vapes will be given to pregnant women to help them quit smoking
PREGNANT women are set to be offered free vapes to help them quit smoking under a new council scheme. Lambeth Council estimate that the service will save parents £2,000 a year through not having to buy tobacco and also reduce the chance of harm to unborn children. The South...
Medical News Today
Smoking cessation aids: What to know
Quitting smoking is hard. Nicotine is a highly addictive substance, which makes it difficult for people to give up cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, quitting smoking is possible, and several smoking cessation aids can help people kick the habit for good. Smoking cessation support comes in various forms, including...
Pregnant women in south London to be given free vapes by council
A south London council will hand pregnant women free vapes as part of a new anti-smoking campaign.Lambeth Council hopes its “stop smoking” drive will save mothers-to-be £2,000 a year – money it claims would otherwise be spent on maintaining tobacco habits.Despite little research having been done into the safety of e-cigarettes during pregnancy, the local authority say they can help women quit smoking – which it claims causes thousands fall into poverty – for good. A council spokesperson said: “Smoking during pregnancy is the leading risk factor for poor birth outcomes, including stillbirth, miscarriage and pre-term birth.“Data shows that women...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
msn.com
5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine
Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects of drinking wine.
News-Medical.net
Vast majority of people with gender dysphoria continue using gender-affirming hormone treatment
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty supressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
Woman shares what early abortions actually look like
*Warning: Contains images some may find upsetting.*. The topic of abortion has been hotly discussed following Roe V Wade's overturning, and now one doctor has revealed what early stage abortions actually look like. When most of us think of pregnancy, we might imagine a small human in a person's womb...
Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse
RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
East Kent inquiry: dozens of babies and mothers died or injured in childbirth
Damning report finds ‘shocking and uncomfortable’ failings at major NHS trust caused ‘significant harm’ to families
News-Medical.net
Infancy acid suppression and antibiotic use are associated with celiac disease
Celiac disease (CD) is an immune-mediated enteropathy that arises due to permanent gluten sensitivity in genetically susceptible individuals. Between 1975 and 2000, CD prevalence increased fivefold in the United States. Improved recognition of a heterogeneous presentation, better screening, and increased disease awareness may be responsible for the increased diagnosis of...
drugtopics.com
Long COVID Leads to Lingering Effects in Children
Additional research is needed to fully understand the scope of Long COVID. Long COVID can lead to lingering effects in children as well as adults, according to a recent analysis of clinical data presented at IDWeek 2022, held October 19 to 23, 2022 in Washington, D.C.1. Long COVID is the...
Women's Health
How to exercise during the menopause and perimenopause, to ease symptoms
Search ‘menopause exercise’ and you’ll be faced with 56.3 million results, running the gamut from the ‘best exercise for menopause belly’, to the ‘best exercise for menopause’ and ‘exercise to avoid during the menopause’. There’s a lot, and much of the...
News-Medical.net
EULAR points-to-consider offers support to improve healthy work participation of people with RMDs
Across Europe, people with RMDs are less able to work than people in the general population. One of the most common reasons is that people with RMDs often have pain caused by their disease. This can prevent people from doing their jobs, and may also drive sick leave and long-term unemployment. Being able to stay in work generally translates into better health and well-being for people with chronic diseases. One of EULAR's strategic objectives is to help increase participation in work for people with RMDs, and to support them in getting the workplace adaptations they need.
ohmymag.co.uk
The way you smell can let people know if you're single or coupled up
The way you smell can offer useful insight into the state of your health, information about your diet and now – as researchers have found – hint on your dating life. A new research points to single men having stronger body odour than their counterparts who are in relationship. The study proffered some theories to explain why this might be so.
verywellmind.com
Benefits of Habit Stacking for ADHD
When it comes to ADHD, it’s important to develop habits that help manage symptoms. These habits may include healthy lifestyle practices like diet, physical activity, and good sleep hygiene. Individuals with ADHD have a more difficult time forming healthy lifestyle habits. Since those with ADHD have trouble with memory...
News-Medical.net
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the world's largest HIV research network whose focus has expanded to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today presented a session demonstrating that a three-dose regimen of the HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protected people living with HIV at IDWeek 2022, taking place in Washington D.C. from October 19-22, 2022.
