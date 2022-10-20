ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Steelton, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Steelton.

The Middletown Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Steelton Highspire High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Middletown Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Steelton Highspire High School on October 20, 2022, 15:15:00.

Varsity Girls Volleyball

Middletown, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

HERSHEY, PA
ldfalconflash.com

Lower Dauphin High School holds first pep rally in over a decade

After a 14 year hiatus, pep rallies are back at Lower Dauphin High School. Principal Mr. Hanula and Athletic Director Mr. Kulina planned the historic event that took place today, Friday, October 21, during 10th and 11th period. Mr. Payonk hosted the pep rally and was an energetic figure to get the students excited for tonight’s football game against arch-rival Hershey.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding

Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
abc27.com

Harrisburg school safety monitor on leave after bringing gun on campus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District safety monitor was placed on leave after officials say he accidentally brought a firearm to campus. According to Superintendent Eric Turman, the safety monitor was legally able to have the gun, but the school safety monitor staff are not allowed to carry weapons on campus.
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers

CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘York’s Greatest Tailgate’ to be held at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating. York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.
YORK, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats

GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash caused major delays on I-83 near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to be slowed down on the Interstate 83 bridge, also known as the South Bridge, in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 43: CAPITOL/2ND ST. There was a lane restriction. Traffic was backed...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is a Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Halloween events to enjoy this weekend in South Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner, and South Central Pennsylvania has geared up for spooky season. Here are three events to get yourself into the Halloween spirit this weekend:. Famous magician, David Caserta, will give guests a night of mind-blowing magic the whole family can enjoy....
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle police chase, crash leads to arrest

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.
CARLISLE, PA
