Emerging Author S.P. Brown Debuts At #1 In Three Categories On Amazon With Her Debut Novel Gifts In Brown Paper Packages, An Emotionally Hard-Hitting Coming of Age Story Based on Her Real-Life Triumph Over Adversity

Some day when my children are old enough to understand the logic that motivates a mother, I will tell them: I loved you enough to ask about where you were going, with whom and what time you would get home. I loved you enough to insist that you buy a bike, that we could afford to give you, with your own money. I loved you enough to make you return a Milky-Way— with a bite out of it—to the drug store and to confess “I stole this.” I loved you enough to stand over you for two hours while you cleaned your room, a job that would have taken me 15 minutes. I loved you enough to let you see anger, disappointment, disgust and tears in my eyes. I loved you enough to admit I was wrong and ask for your forgiveness. I loved you enough to let you stumble, fall and hurt. But most of all, I loved you enough to say NO when you hated me for it. That was the hardest part of all.

1 DAY AGO