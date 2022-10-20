ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Allstate Shares Are Falling Over 10% Today

Allstate Corp ALL shares are trading lower by 12.13% to $118.76 Thursday afternoon after the company announced estimated results for third-quarter 2022 of a net loss between $675 million and $725 million. What Else?. Among updates by the company, Allstate says Property-Liability insurance loss costs continued to increase in both...
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks

As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About S&P Global

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
What's Happening With Blackstone Shares Falling?

Blackstone Inc BX shares are trading lower by 4.79% to $83.54 Thursday afternoon, reversing from earlier strength following the company's third-quarter financial results. Blackstone beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an analyst consensus estimate of $1.00. Revenue however was down $450.00 million from the same period last year.
NYSE Announces Decision to Suspend and Remove Revlon, Inc. (REV) From the List

The New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to suspend trading in the Class A Common Stock of Revlon, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol REV — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on October 20, 2022. The staff suspended trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock because the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Committee") had issued a decision in which it upheld the Exchange's previously announced determination to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock.
Yen Falls To 32-Year Low Against The Dollar

It’s one of the many effects of the rise in interest rates in the United States:. The Japanese yen has fallen to a 32-year low versus the dollar. The government in Tokyo will not allow its 10-year yield to rise above 0.25% — it’s a government finance policy mandate — so global investors avoid it in favor of the U.S. 10-year rate at 4%.
Where Medical Properties Trust Stands With Analysts

Medical Properties Trust MPW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Medical Properties Trust has an average price target of $18.83 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $15.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
