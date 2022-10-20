Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors
Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations. The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Kenner City Council defunds two city departments, creates another under mayor's reorganization
Four months into his tenure, Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has taken his first stab at reorganizing city government, winning City Council approval Friday for a sweeping set of budget amendments that, among other changes, defunds two city departments and creates another. The budget, approved in May under outgoing Mayor Ben...
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
NOLA.com
James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.
Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
an17.com
Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing
Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency
Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and practice following the deaths of two toddlers this summer, according to its leadership. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been under scrutiny since 2-year-olds from Houma and Baton Rouge died in separate incidents. In both cases, the state […] The post Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes total ban on new residential short-term rental permits
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday took steps to significantly expand a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals, issuing a halt to renewals of existing permits and those already in the application pipeline. The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and...
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
NOLA.com
‘Enough is enough’: Cantrell administration moving to find Metro Service Group in noncompliance more than a year after trash collapse
More than a year after the city’s residential trash collection system collapsed and 18 months after her office was first being flooded with complaints about missed pickups, Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears finally ready to declare one of the city’s two trash haulers is failing at its job. Although...
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
Comments / 8