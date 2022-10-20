ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors

 Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations.  The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

James Gill: Deputies should be guarding criminals. Instead they protect these politicians.

Violence, drug overdoses and suicide attempts have long bedeviled the New Orleans jail, which must be a really crummy place to work. Indeed, although running the jail is Sheriff Susan Hutson's primary responsibility, her deputies evidently regard being assigned to work there as a form of punishment. One of those deputies, Greg Malveaux, presumably was the latest to see it that way when Hutson yanked him as Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard and told him to report for slammer duty.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Ponchatoula Westminster residents celebrate outing

Perfect weather, perfect planning and perfect participation all combined recently to provide a perfect picnic for residents of Ponchatoula Westminster Place apartments. Property Manager LaTasha Banks and Maintenance Technician Rev. David Williams led the way in preparing tables and decorations in the shade of the massive oak tree in the center of the complex.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency

Louisiana’s child welfare agency has started to make several changes to policy and practice following the deaths of two toddlers this summer, according to its leadership. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been under scrutiny since 2-year-olds from Houma and Baton Rouge died in separate incidents. In both cases, the state […] The post Toddler deaths prompt changes for Louisiana’s child welfare agency appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA

