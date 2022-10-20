Read full article on original website
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Apple Loses Crucial Design Chief, Casting Concerns Over Its AR, VR, Electric Car Prospects
Apple Inc’s AAPL head of hardware design, Evans Hankey, will depart three years after taking the job, Bloomberg reported. Hankey will remain at Apple for the next six months while the company is yet to name her successor. One possible candidate to assume leadership is Richard Howarth, 9 To 5 Mac reports.
Elon Musk Hints At 'Epic' Q4 After Revenue Miss, GM's Pricey Cadillac Celestiq Draws Flak, Automakers To Double Down On EV Spending And More: The Week's Biggest EV Stories
As the market staged a rebound, helped by a positive start to the earnings season, most electric vehicle stocks advanced in the week ended Oct. 21. The week’s EV news flow was headlined by market leader Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA earnings report. Here are the key events to bring...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
EV Entrepreneur, Pitched As Elon Musk's Competition In India, Accused Of Being Abusive Toward Employees
The CEO of Softbank-backed Ola reportedly tortured its employees and made them run laps for small mistakes. What Happened: Over two dozen present and former Ola employees exposed Bhavish Aggarwal's aggressive and abrasive behavior at work in an interview with Bloomberg, which according to them, has upset board members and managers.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency that is Dogecoin DOGE/USD is Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times and often caused spikes in the valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk's favorite topics on Twitter Inc TWTR.
Plant-Based Car Batteries? Hemp Batteries Could Be 200 Times Cheaper To Produce Than Classic Batteries
Canadian and American researchers have developed batteries from hemp, which are used to power cars and tools. As reported by Facts About CBD, the researchers built the batteries from cooked cannabis pulp. And then they processed it into carbon nanosheets. The result: batteries “equal to or better than graphene,” the industry gold standard.
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'
Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning MercadoLibre Stock In The Last 15 Years
MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.58%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion. Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it...
Why Rumble Has The Potential To Be A 'Game Changing Platform': Matt Kohrs on Stock Market Movers In Benzinga TV Exclusive
Matt Khors Retail Trading Commentator "There is no one on the other side to answer your questions as a creator on Youtube." "When your content and platform is ripped out from underneath you, it's a real punch in the face" said Kohrs. On Friday's (Oct. 21) episode of the "Stock...
How Elon Musk's SpaceX Helped These Latino Students Launch Their Own Satellite Into Space
This is one of those stories that seems like science fiction. No, it can't be, it shouldn't be like that. But yes, it is. And it gets better: an Argentine project cooked up within a technical high school reached the major aerospace leagues. On January 13th, the satellite was set...
Privacy online just got easier with today's Firefox release
October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We're supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we're rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers
Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Rental Startup Rentberry Enters Its Last Week Of Funding On StartEngine
The rental real estate market is lagging as the world becomes increasingly digitized, with technology playing a dominant role in major industries. Start-ups such as Rentberry have been capitalizing on this opportunity to revolutionize the rental market across the U.S. and internationally. The long-term rental platform leverages patented technology to create a seamless and hassle-free rental experience for tenants and landlords alike, thereby potentially saving billions in move-in costs and rental deposits.
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
