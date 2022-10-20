ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio

The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
Elon Musk Spars With Historian Over Government Subsidies, Accuses Her Of Rehashing Oil, Gas Industry's 'Propaganda'

Noted historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat found herself in the crossfires of billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday when she called him out for his “faux selflessness.”. What Happened: Following reports of SpaceX writing to the Pentagon asking the latter to foot the bill for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine, Musk came back to clarify that he would continue to fund the Ukrainian government free of cost.
Privacy online just got easier with today's Firefox release

October is one of our favorite months of the year with Autumn and Cybersecurity Awareness Month. We're supporting Cybersecurity Awareness with Private Browsing mode upgrades. Additionally, we're rolling out new features to help you pick up where you last left off with Firefox View and new Colorways and wallpapers to refresh your look.
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger

Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Amazon Takes Legal Action Against Fake Review Brokers

Amazon.com Inc AMZN filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain in its global bid to shut down fake review brokers. These two legal proceedings, plus ten new U.S. lawsuits, target bad actors that operate more than 11,000 websites and social media groups attempting to orchestrate fake reviews on Amazon and other stores in exchange for money or freebies.
Rental Startup Rentberry Enters Its Last Week Of Funding On StartEngine

The rental real estate market is lagging as the world becomes increasingly digitized, with technology playing a dominant role in major industries. Start-ups such as Rentberry have been capitalizing on this opportunity to revolutionize the rental market across the U.S. and internationally. The long-term rental platform leverages patented technology to create a seamless and hassle-free rental experience for tenants and landlords alike, thereby potentially saving billions in move-in costs and rental deposits.
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq

Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
