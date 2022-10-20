Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian defence minister holds calls with foreign counterparts; Kyiv sees scheduled power cuts
Russia says defence minister spoke with British, French, and Turkish counterparts; Kyiv residents disconnected following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Bakersfield Californian
MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on ...
Gurugram and New York, October 20, 2022: MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, November 01, 2022. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.
Bakersfield Californian
ATP World Tour European Open Results
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, 6-0, 6-2. Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet, France, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Felix...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
