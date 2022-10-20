ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Bakersfield Californian

MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on ...

Gurugram and New York, October 20, 2022: MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, November 01, 2022. The Company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.
Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour European Open Results

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, 6-0, 6-2. Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet, France, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Felix...
Bakersfield Californian

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
