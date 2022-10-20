Read full article on original website
Cooler weather means it's gumbo timeTina HowellLouisiana State
Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival is back and filled with lots of music and fun.Tina HowellJean Lafitte, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Unfinished road work trapping some ailing New Orleans residents in their homes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faye Avan lives in the Seventh Ward, just off of North Roman Street, where recent road work has made it nearly impossible for her to get around. “I’m working on trying to find out who my representative is for my area, and then I’m gonna call them,” she said. “My name is Faye, but I’ll become a Karen.”
WDSU
New Orleans Office of Inspector General issues scathing report on inspectors of Hard Rock Hotel
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Inspector General's Office issued a scathing report regarding the building inspectors for the city of New Orleans. The audit began after the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed in 2019. Three people were killed and several others were injured in the collapse. The OIG's report...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police - and police alternatives - in spotlight as City Hall preps budget
Faced with a crime surge that’s dragged New Orleans’ collective mood to depths not reached since Hurricane Katrina's aftermath, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is preparing to unveil her most consequential spending plan in 2½ years: how to use millions of federal dollars to repair a faltering criminal justice system.
fox8live.com
‘I’m not shocked at all’ NOLA residents un-phased by inspectors not fulfilling their duties
A new report from the Inspector General's office in New Orleans showcases how serious problems are in the city's department of safety and permits. Residents told WGNO's Amy Russo they're not shocked that inspectors don't seem to be fulfilling their duties.
NOLA.com
City throws Gordon Plaza residents another curveball in fight to move off toxic soil
The city’s chosen appraiser has started determining the value of Gordon Plaza residents’ homes to begin the process of finally giving them money to move off the toxic former landfill. But at a meeting Friday, the city threw another curveball at the already weary homeowners: giving one homeowner a 30-day deadline to accept a buyout.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes total ban on new residential short-term rental permits
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday took steps to significantly expand a temporary ban on new residential short-term rentals, issuing a halt to renewals of existing permits and those already in the application pipeline. The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and...
wwno.org
First public offer on Gordon Plaza home isn't enough for relocation, residents say
The city’s first public offer to buy out a home built on toxic soil fell short of Gordon Plaza residents’ expectations on Friday, raising concerns that the city won’t fully fund their relocation. Last week, Sheena Dedmond volunteered to have her house in Gordon Plaza appraised by...
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
NOLA.com
‘It’s acts of God’: Mississippi River shrivels, leaving many to pray for rain
Old Man River is shriveling. Barges are running aground. The nation’s shipping industry is concerned. But you wouldn’t know it from Tony DeMarco’s deck overlooking the not-so-mighty Mississippi. He lives on the river side of the levee on the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson – only...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The story behind the building housing NOPD's 8th District
The NOPD 8th District station on Royal Street seems like it must have a story. How old is the building, and has it always been a police station?. The building at 334 Royal St. that is home to the New Orleans Police Department’s 8th District dates to 1827. It was built as the Bank of Louisiana, which purchased the land from the Destrehan family.
Trash contractor Metro claims city taking 'vindictive' actions
Metro Services Group, one of the city of New Orleans’ contracted garbage haulers, claims the city is taking out retribution on the company since it filed for bankruptcy protection.
NOLA.com
‘Enough is enough’: Cantrell administration moving to find Metro Service Group in noncompliance more than a year after trash collapse
More than a year after the city’s residential trash collection system collapsed and 18 months after her office was first being flooded with complaints about missed pickups, Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears finally ready to declare one of the city’s two trash haulers is failing at its job. Although...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
WDSU
School bus carrying disabled children stuck on Freret Street due to pothole, a mom blames the city
NEW ORLEANS — A school bus carrying disabled children got stuck in a pothole on Thursday morning on Freret and Second Street in Central City. Stephanie Patterson, a mom of a child who rides that school bus and lives on the other side of the street, says her son has special needs, and he is the second stop that school bus picks up in the morning.
budgettravel.com
Elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street - $79
Discover an elegant, boutique New Orleans hotel on Canal Street, steps away from The French Quarter and Bourbon Street, where historic venues ooze with personality, music spills out into the streets, and the charm of the city seeps into your heart. What You Get. Stay for two in a standard...
NOLA.com
Two shot about five blocks from New Orleans East police station
Two women were shot Friday night while working on a vehicle about five blocks from the New Orleans Police Department's 7th District station. Police said they learned of the violence at 8:11 p.m. and first traced it to the intersection of Pressburg Street and Coronado Drive. They soon determined the victims were shot nearby, in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive, about five blocks from the 7th District station in Joe W. Brown Park.
WDSU
Taxi driver dies in crash on New Orleans highway Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning. Investigators responded to the Claiborne exit off U.S. 90B West after calls about a crash. Once there, officers found a taxicab that had collided with the left-side guard rail. A man...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell making new attempt to revive New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making another run at reviving the Municipal Auditorium. A year after a coalition of neighborhood groups scuttled Cantrell's plans to turn the dilapidated, nearly century-old building into a new City Hall, the administration issued a formal request Wednesday for a contractor to fix the roof, replace broken doors and windows, repair water damage and undertake other jobs in a new push to bring the auditorium back to life.
