KAAL-TV
Lourdes Girls Soccer wins Section 2A title in OT, PIZM Boys Soccer repeats as Section 2A champs
Brynn Billmeier scores game-winning goal for Eagles, PIZM blanks St. Peter 3-0. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Lourdes Girls Soccer’s OT victory in the Section 2A Championship and PIZM Boys Soccer defeating St. Peter to win their second-straight Section 2A title.
10 years ago this week....
This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette. Girls swimming and diving — The Ponies knock off Cretin-Derham Hall 97-79 in a Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving dual meet to achieve the 100th consecutive dual meet victory for the Stillwater program. Sophia Bisch and Claire Rutscher each win two individual events to help pace the Ponies (8-0 SEC, 10-0), who also secure at...
Texans activate rookie LB Christian Harris, place DE Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve
Head coach Lovie Smith said this week that while it’s been a slow process to get Harris up to speed and ready for game action, he’s looking forward to seeing him on a game field.
