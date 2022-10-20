Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys edge Frankfort with 2 late goals
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team’s 13 shots on goal, the one was that was launched farthest from the goal broke the scoreless tie. With 13:07 remaining in the game, Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower sent a free kick from the 41-yard line towards the goal. The kick looked like it was going to met by a Fairmont Senior player near the goal, but wasn’t, and the shot hit off the post and rolled in.
WVNews
Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled for Tuesday in Morgantown (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place Tuesday at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston...
WVNews
WVU must find its tough identity again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think West Virginia football and of what do you think?. If you’ve been around for any length of time there really is only one thing and it’s toughness.
WVNews
McKinney throws 5 TDs including game-winner for EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius McCoy with eight seconds remaining for his fifth touchdown toss of the game to give Eastern Kentucky a 56-53 win over North Alabama on Saturday. North Alabama had taken a 53-49 lead with 1:13 remaining after...
WVNews
West Virginia thumped by Texas Tech, 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play in a 48-10 rout at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Texas Tech never trailed, scoring on the game’s opening drive on a 19-yard...
WVNews
Cunningham's 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson midway through the fourth quarter, Kei’Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Saturday night for its second consecutive victory. Cunningham...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Zach Frazier Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia offensive lineman Zach Frazier had a tough time putting words to the mistakes the Mountaineer offense made in its ugly loss to Texas Tech. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers -Texas Tech Red Raiders Highlights, Interviews
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 with the defeat.
WVNews
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech
There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
WVNews
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
