FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team’s 13 shots on goal, the one was that was launched farthest from the goal broke the scoreless tie. With 13:07 remaining in the game, Fairmont Senior’s Nate Flower sent a free kick from the 41-yard line towards the goal. The kick looked like it was going to met by a Fairmont Senior player near the goal, but wasn’t, and the shot hit off the post and rolled in.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO