Professor Ji-Hyun Jang honored with the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the ‘Nano Korea 2022’
Professor Ji-Hyun Jang in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been awarded the Minister of Science and ICT Award at the 20th international nano technology exhibition, namely the ‘Nano Korea 2022.’ This award has been given to her in recognition of her contributions to the development of more efficient hydrogen production technology with the use of Germanium‐doped artificial leaves.
President Yong Hoon Lee named among Korea’s Most Influential CEO of 2022
UNIST President Yong Hoon Lee has been named among Korea’s most influential CEO in education management sector for 2022. The awards ceremony took place at the Plaza Hotel Seoul on Thursday, June 9, 2022. UNIST President Yong Hoon Lee has been named among Korea’s most influential CEO in education...
Naval Warfare Innovation Continuum Workshop at NPS focuses on technologies for hybrid force operations
The Navy’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) 2022 includes six force design imperatives where autonomous, unmanned systems play an increasing role alongside traditional ships, submarines and aircraft. Commonly called the “hybrid force,” this concept extends and connects geographically distributed naval platforms for greater effect while imposing complicated scenarios and dilemmas on our adversaries.
More integrations and applications need to be involved with micro-supercapacitors
They published their work on Aug. 3rd in Energy Material Advances. “The MSCs usually present planar structures, and the two electrodes are separated in plane without additional separator. The narrow electrode gap of MSC allows rapid transportation of electrolyte ions between the electrodes. Due to the short diffusion distance, charges are easy to be accumulated and released during charging and discharging procedure, enabling an ultrahigh power density of MSC for electrical appliances.” said paper corresponding author Liangti Qu, professor of Key Laboratory of Organic Optoelectronics & Molecular Engineering of Ministry of Education, Department of Chemistry, Tsinghua University. “The ultrahigh power density of MSC promotes a large driving force for electrical appliances, thus the MSC shows a great potential in micro wearable electronics.”
