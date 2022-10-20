Read full article on original website
Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.
Judge considers stopping Arizona ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the state's largest county in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance for...
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track
PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
State Attorney General Issues 'Alert' Over Drinking Water Shutoff Rules
The California Department of Justice on Wednesday issued a "legal alert" intended to help protect people from water shutoffs as the state continues to struggle with drought, rising prices and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Attorney General Rob Bonta said he issued the alert partly as...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:7 Eureka-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:43.81. (1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 43.81) Estimated jackpot: $351,000. ¶ To win the grand...
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10
Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
