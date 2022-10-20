NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

The Dallas Mavericks blew a 22-point lead to the Phoenix Suns on their season opener and fans let them have it.

The Dallas Mavericks just blew a 22-point lead on the home court of their biggest rivals currently to open their 2022-23 season. As the Mavs faced the Phoenix Suns , many expected the Mavs to pull out another statement win after eliminating the Suns from the 2022 Playoffs.

While the Mavericks got off to a great start and picked up a massive lead in the game, the Phoenix Suns had an incredible second half to bring themsevces back into the game. Even when new Mavericks' addition Christian Wodd went on a 16-point outburst that nobody interrupted, the Suns held steady and took the lead in the 4th quarter after a sensational performance from Damion Lee in the final minutes including the game-winner with 9.7 seconds on the clock.

NBA fans were ready to attack the Mavericks and Doncic for this collapse, especially considering the circumstances around this rivalry.

The Mavericks were having a horrible free throw shooting night, as non-Luka Mavs went 8-21 on FTs while Luka himself went 11-11. The Suns depth beat out the Mavs, as 5 Phoenix players scored double digit points as the Mavericks saw limited production from starting lineup players like JaVale McGee and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Should The Dallas Mavericks Be Worried?

This was not a good loss for Dallas. There are questions around the new-look Mavs after the changes in the summer that brought McGee and Wood to the team while Jalen Brunson left for the Knicks. The team desperately missed having another elite ball-handler with Doncic and Dinwiddie, while Jason Kidd made the decision to bench both McGee and Wood for Maxi Kleber.

Jason Kidd had a slow start with the squad last year as well, perfecting rotations over the first 2 months. While that is not ideal for a Mavs team that have a year's worth of continuity with the coach, fans will be hoping that Kidd resolves this situation sooner rather than later. The Western Conference is a bloodbath this year, and every win may count.

The Suns saw a disappointing performance from Chris Paul, but the team showed immense heart in the second half to outscore the Mavericks by 19 points, and clinch the win by 2.