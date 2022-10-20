Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes
PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
KTAR.com
Man who pleaded guilty to 4 murders in metro Phoenix gets life sentence
PHOENIX – A man who pleaded guilty to killing four people in metro Phoenix was sentenced last week to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Julian Anthony Perry, 25, robbed and killed his victims after luring them on the premise of buying drugs, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
KTAR.com
Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee
PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Arizona summer learning camp program gains funding for another year
PHOENIX – An Arizona summertime learning program for schoolchildren has gotten the greenlight for a second year from Gov. Doug Ducey. More than 70,000 students in pre-K to 12th grade participated in AZ OnTrack Summer Camp‘s inaugural session, with 86% of them making progress toward, meeting or exceeding the learning goals set for them.
KTAR.com
Jon Stewart conducts ‘Problem’ interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets grilled by Jon Stewart over election fraud claims in a promotional video released Tuesday for the host’s Apple TV+ show. In the three-minute excerpt from an upcoming episode of “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Stewart asks Brnovich to state that...
KTAR.com
Man pleads guilty to bribing Arizona border agent in smuggling conspiracy
PHOENIX — A man involved in smuggling migrants from Mexico into the United States pleaded guilty for bribing a border patrol agent in early October, authorities said Friday. Omar Natalio Martinez Fontes, 51, paid former agent Carlos Passaperea approximately $104,000 for assistance with picking up migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near Lukeville, according to court documents.
KTAR.com
Hobbs says more voter intimidation reports in the Valley have been forwarded to law enforcement
PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Monday more reports of voter intimidation have been sent to law enforcement, bringing the total number of cases to six. Hobbs’ office also referred a report over the weekend about an election worker who had been harassed, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
KTAR.com
Arizona experiencing early spike of RSV cases, especially among kids
PHOENIX — A seasonal respiratory virus most common among young children is making its annual appearance in Arizona earlier than usual, as is the case in many parts of the nation. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, RSV cases are up more than 340% compared to a...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Voter fatigue is real in Arizona after long, negative campaign season, political expert says
PHOENIX – Election Day is two weeks away, but it may seem longer in Arizona because of voter fatigue, a political expert said. Early voting for the Nov. 8 midterms started Oct. 12, but voters in one of the nation’s top battleground states haven’t had time to catch their breath since the last general election.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
KTAR.com
Snow much fun: Arizona transportation officials open voting to name plows
PHOENIX – There’s snow business like naming the plows that will clear the high country wintertime roads for the Arizona Department of Transportation. After narrowing the list to 15 finalists, the agency opened the Name-A-Snowplow contest Tuesday to the public. The top three vote-getters will earn the prize...
Comments / 0