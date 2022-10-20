ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

KTAR.com

Lawsuit filed in Arizona to stop vigilante surveillance of drop boxes

PHOENIX — Protect Democracy filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The groups named in the lawsuit include the Lions of Liberty, the Yavapai County Preparedness Team (both related to the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County), Clean Elections USA, a “grassroots organization committed to election integrity,” and several individuals, a press release said.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man who pleaded guilty to 4 murders in metro Phoenix gets life sentence

PHOENIX – A man who pleaded guilty to killing four people in metro Phoenix was sentenced last week to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Julian Anthony Perry, 25, robbed and killed his victims after luring them on the premise of buying drugs, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Border agents in Arizona find 32 migrants in box truck; 2 smugglers flee

PHOENIX – Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona found 32 migrants locked in the back of a box truck on Monday, authorities said, but two smugglers got away. Tucson Station agents attempted to stop the truck near the Interstate 10 frontage road and Grant Road around 6 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona summer learning camp program gains funding for another year

PHOENIX – An Arizona summertime learning program for schoolchildren has gotten the greenlight for a second year from Gov. Doug Ducey. More than 70,000 students in pre-K to 12th grade participated in AZ OnTrack Summer Camp‘s inaugural session, with 86% of them making progress toward, meeting or exceeding the learning goals set for them.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man pleads guilty to bribing Arizona border agent in smuggling conspiracy

PHOENIX — A man involved in smuggling migrants from Mexico into the United States pleaded guilty for bribing a border patrol agent in early October, authorities said Friday. Omar Natalio Martinez Fontes, 51, paid former agent Carlos Passaperea approximately $104,000 for assistance with picking up migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near Lukeville, according to court documents.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
KTAR.com

Snow much fun: Arizona transportation officials open voting to name plows

PHOENIX – There’s snow business like naming the plows that will clear the high country wintertime roads for the Arizona Department of Transportation. After narrowing the list to 15 finalists, the agency opened the Name-A-Snowplow contest Tuesday to the public. The top three vote-getters will earn the prize...
ARIZONA STATE

