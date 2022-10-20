(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants three people on conditional COVID-19 release to return to prison. The DOC is fighting a challenge by the Clemency Project Clinic, Mitchell Hamline’s Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners, and the ACLU of Minnesota to the reincarceration orders. The DOC reviewing the release 18 former inmates. The agency says pandemic conditions have changed and that the reason for the inmates’ release has passed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO