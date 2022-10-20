Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Minnesota DOC Wants Three People On COVID-19 Release Back In Prison
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants three people on conditional COVID-19 release to return to prison. The DOC is fighting a challenge by the Clemency Project Clinic, Mitchell Hamline’s Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners, and the ACLU of Minnesota to the reincarceration orders. The DOC reviewing the release 18 former inmates. The agency says pandemic conditions have changed and that the reason for the inmates’ release has passed.
hot967.fm
Survey: Minnesotans uncharacteristically pessimistic about future
A survey of 500 Minnesota voters commissioned by a conservative think-tank finds that respondents have “traded their normally sunny disposition for feelings of uncertainty and concern about the future of Minnesota and the nation.” John Hinderaker with Center of the American Experiment:. “56 percent of Minnesotans said that...
hot967.fm
Minnesota State System Pitching Tuition Freeze In Bid For Increased State Funding
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities is pitching a tuition freeze in a bid for increased state funding. Minnesota State system officials presented their case to lawmakers yesterday. The system is asking for an additional 350-million dollars in the next biennium. It’s the largest increase the system has asked for in a two-year cycle.
hot967.fm
Teachers across the state gather for annual MEA Conference
While students are taking a break, educators across the state will attend the annual MEA conference today. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht:. “The purpose of the conference is for our members to take sessions and talk with other educators about improving their craft, meeting the needs of their students, and just being better educators.”
hot967.fm
Walz trumpets latest job growth numbers, GOP rival Jensen not impressed
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan say they’re celebrating 12 consecutive months of job growth, reflected in today’s latest employment numbers that outpace the national rate, plus continued low unemployment. Republican challenger Scott Jensen is not impressed, saying what Walz is doing after pandemic lockdowns…. “Hundreds...
hot967.fm
Highway 169 Robart’s Creek bridge replacement project north of St. Peter complete
Construction on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter is complete, and lane restrictions were removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The project, which began in early July, included replacing the span bridge that carries southbound Highway 169 traffic over Robart’s Creek. Project work also included replacing a box culvert bridge and pipe replacement.
Comments / 0