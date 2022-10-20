Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Record numbers of elderly people hospitalised for cocaine abuse
RECORD numbers of elderly people are being hospitalised for issues triggered by cocaine abuse, stats show. The class A drug — usually linked to footie yobs, city workers and youngsters — is increasingly responsible for ruining the mental health of older people. Latest figures obtained from the NHS...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
Genetic traits of Black Death survivors linked to autoimmune diseases today
Scientists find people with ERAP2 variant survived 14th-century plague at much higher rates
News-Medical.net
Link between shorter sleep in later life and multiple diseases
Human physiological processes rely heavily on sleep for proper functioning. A recent PLOS Medicine journal study determined the relationship between sleep duration of older people, i.e., 50, 60, and 70 years of age, and the incidence of multimorbidity. Significantly, the study utilized follow-up data for twenty-five years for the analysis.
If You Experience Dry Eyes During Pregnancy, This Could Be Why
There are plenty of typical symptoms of pregnancy, but then there are the symptoms you might not expect, like dry eyes. How does pregnancy affect your eyes?
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used in an emergency, such as a pandemic, they typically stay in the stockpile until their use-by date, then are sent to landfill. Surely there’s a better way, especially with some developing nations short of medical supplies. Donating surplus stock to developing countries seems an obvious solution. Our study looked at the...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Scientists Grow Fully Functioning Hair Follicles in New Lab First
We can add functional mouse hair follicles to body parts that scientists have successfully grown in the lab, outside the body. Using cells obtained from embryonic mice, for the first time researchers were able to produce hair follicle organoids – small, simple versions of an organ – that grew hair. Moreover, they were able to influence the pigmentation of the hair; and, when the follicles were transplanted into living hairless mice, they continued to function across multiple hair growth cycles. This research, the team says, could help aid efforts to treat hair loss, as well as provide alternative models to animal testing and...
verywellmind.com
Causes of Treatment-Resistant Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders, with an estimated 5% of the global population being affected. It’s also one of the leading causes of disability in the world. Treatments for depression include therapy, medication, or a mix of the two. However, these treatments alone aren’t sufficient...
CVS Faces Shortages In Medication
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
