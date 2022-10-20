ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Woonsocket, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

The Cranston High School West volleyball team will have a game with Mount Saint Charles Academy on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Cranston High School West
Mount Saint Charles Academy
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Fairhaven, October 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Bishop Stang High School volleyball team will have a game with Fairhaven High School on October 21, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call

(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
DARTMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Road diet underway on Main Avenue in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

Opportunities await at Bishop Hendricken

With Open House season upon us, you may be looking for for the right opportunity for your child to further their education. Bishop Hendricken High School offers a high quality education, stellar athletic programs, a challenging curriculum, and so much more. We recently dropped by to chat with two students...
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy