Grand Forks is home to multiple kinds of cuisine. Whether it’s homestyle comfort food or food to push you out of your comfort zone, we have got it all. Recently, across the river in East Grand Forks, a new brunch spot called Bernie’s opened up. The owner, who is none other than Food Network’s Molly Yeh, opened the restaurant on October 1st, and it quickly became an attraction. The new Scandinavian brunch spot has seen lines wrapped around the building at all times of the day. From their website, Bernie’s is described as the “… cozy Midwestern farm town is filled with Scandinavian flavor and Church cookbook recipes that are all you want to eat during its long, snowy winters and short, hot summers, and we are here to showcase that.” Bernie’s is named after her daughter Bernadette as well as her husband’s – Nick Hagen- great great grandpa Bernt.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO