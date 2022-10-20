Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
Robert J. Sharpe – Obit
Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
kroxam.com
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
kroxam.com
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kroxam.com
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR CROOKSTON MAYOR
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
kroxam.com
INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN GIVES SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS AFTER 6 WEEKS OF SCHOOL
Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn released a letter of some of the district’s highlights after six weeks of school. The full letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families,. As we wrap up our first 6+ weeks of school, I thought it would be appropriate...
kroxam.com
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. Residents should avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
kroxam.com
COME TO THE CARNEGIE ON NORTH ASH STREET FOR GHOST STORY NIGHT ON THURSDAY
The old building, on 120 North Ash Street, may – or may not – be haunted, but for one night in October, there will be ghostly happenings. A Ghost Story Night will be held on Thursday, October 27, at the Carnegie Building on North Ash Street in Crookston.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
valleynewslive.com
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
dakotastudent.com
Brunch at Bernie’s
Grand Forks is home to multiple kinds of cuisine. Whether it’s homestyle comfort food or food to push you out of your comfort zone, we have got it all. Recently, across the river in East Grand Forks, a new brunch spot called Bernie’s opened up. The owner, who is none other than Food Network’s Molly Yeh, opened the restaurant on October 1st, and it quickly became an attraction. The new Scandinavian brunch spot has seen lines wrapped around the building at all times of the day. From their website, Bernie’s is described as the “… cozy Midwestern farm town is filled with Scandinavian flavor and Church cookbook recipes that are all you want to eat during its long, snowy winters and short, hot summers, and we are here to showcase that.” Bernie’s is named after her daughter Bernadette as well as her husband’s – Nick Hagen- great great grandpa Bernt.
kroxam.com
GET GREEN LIGHT BULBS FOR OPERATION GREEN LIGHT AT THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER OFFICE
In support of “OPERATION GREEN LIGHT,” The American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20, DAV Auxiliary, and Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary 1902 have purchased 200 green light bulbs for the Crookston community. Stop by the Crookston Chamber Office at 103 S Broadway during business hours to pick up your free light bulb and check out our display in honor of Veterans everywhere. Please one light bulb per household.
trfradio.com
3 Injured on Hwy 75 Tuesday
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Richard Bruce Lian, 80, of Grygla and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brennan James Peterson, 20, of Ada were both northbound on Highway 75 in Lee Township when the vehicles collided at 120th Avenue.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Reported As Motorists Were Stopped for a Train
No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident during busy, 5 o’clock traffic Wednesday night in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 1999 Honda driven by Savanna Mae Houle, 16, of Thief River Falls ran into the rear of a 2010 GMC stopped for a train on the 3rd Street Bridge.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
