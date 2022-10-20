Read full article on original website
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8, so time is winding down for teams trying to make the playoffs, but it’s not over yet.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
LSU Hosting High-Priority Targets, Monstrous Recruiting Weekend
Tigers utilizing Top 10 showdown against No. 7 Ole Miss to their advantage, hosting key prospects.
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process
The 4-star tight end already bleeds purple and gold, invested in this LSU program and the impact he can make.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun. Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration. For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that...
theadvocate.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
Rickie Collins, LSU Tigers 4-star QB pledge, shows off dazzling running ability
Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers commit Rickie Collins is rated the nation's No. 13 quarterback and was an Elite 11 finalist. But on Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback showcased his running ability, juking a defender to get to the sideline for a long ...
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
brproud.com
Southern University students ‘anxious’ to return for homecoming events after shooting near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Homecoming week at Southern University has begun, but students are hesitant to come to campus after nine people were shot early Friday morning. “I was in the back and the shots happened in the front towards the stage,” said Southern University sophomore Kristen Harrison. “All I know is they say they started fighting in the front and people trying to like stop it and calm it down so we can continue partying and then shots happened and stuff.”
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the total to 11. The suspects […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
Nine wounded in shooting at Southern University fraternity
Baton Rouge Police say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Police were called just before 2 a.m. on Friday.
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
