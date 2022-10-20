ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Burton, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Burton.

The Bentley High School volleyball team will have a game with Genesee Christian High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Bentley High School
Genesee Christian High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Bentley High School volleyball team will have a game with Genesee Christian High School on October 20, 2022, 15:15:00.

Bentley High School
Genesee Christian High School
October 20, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

