FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Watch: Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Posterizes Rudy Gobert
While it wouldn't be fair to say that the Utah Jazz acquired Walker Kessler to serve as Rudy Gobert's replacement, the rookie is being expected to carry some of the three-time All-Star's water. The two big men got to cross swords on Friday night, as the Jazz defeated Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves, 132-126.
Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far,
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale shine on opening night with new teams
The Utah Jazz traded away four of their starters this offseason. On Wednesday night all four debuted with their new teams.
Derrick Rose-led bench mob fuels Knicks 1st win
After a season-opening loss in Memphis, Jalen Brunson made it clear before they head home that all he cares about is a New York Knicks win on his Garden debut. The Knicks bench mob made sure their new point guard got his wish. Brunson just did enough, delivering 17 points...
Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions
The Utah Jazz (2-0) travel east to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) Sunday. Tip from the Smoothie King Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. While many...
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
Player grades: Thunder loses to Nuggets, 122-117, in game that saw 11 ties and 11 lead changes
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets continue their recent trend of playing entertaining close games. In the first of four matchups this season, the Thunder came up short against the Nuggets and lost, 122-117, in a game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead changes. The Thunder offense was...
Jaxson Hayes questionable to play in Jazz game Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (2-0) Friday win at Charlotte. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, Kelly Olynyk. Season Series. Oct. 23: vs. Utah, 6 p.m. Dec. 13: at Utah, 8 p.m. Dec. 15: at Utah, 8 p.m.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
Chuck Checks In - 10.21.22
GAME NIGHT FROM Washington DC. Bulls 1-0 at Wizards 1-0. 6PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 5:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37ppg. Wizards: Beal : 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17per. Wizards: Kuzma:...
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022
Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers complete their mini-road trip to start the season – taking on a team that just lost to the team they’ll face in the home opener on Sunday. The Wine & Gold travel to the Windy City for a Central Division showdown with the Bulls, one game after dropping the 2022-23 opener in Toronto, and losing Darius Garland to an eye injury in the process. Garland will not be in the lineup on Saturday when they tip it off at the United Center. On the other side, Zach LaVine probably will.
Jamal Murray gets Nuggets love and win in 1st regular season home game since injury
DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic’s second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It’s...
Oklahoma City and Minnesota square off in conference matchup
LINE: Thunder -7; over/under is 225.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.
