Read full article on original website
Related
vvng.com
Deputies apprehend suspect in stolen truck with assistance of CHP helicopter crew ￼
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week a suspect in a stolen pickup truck was arrested by deputies with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division. It happened on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., when deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station received information...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia. On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from...
vvng.com
SBD Airport to begin new Las Vegas and Hartford, CT service in February 2023
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Soon travelers will have even more destinations to choose from when flying out of San Bernardino International Airport with one-way rates starting as low as $29. On October 19, 2022, Breeze Airways’ announced new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service...
Comments / 0