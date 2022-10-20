Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
readthereporter.com
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Family law attorney Brooke Lindsey launches website
Indiana family law attorney Brooke Lindsey has announced the launch of her website, NorthIndyFamilyLaw.com. Serving North Indy family law clients with her team at Cohen Garelick & Glazier, Lindsey’s caring approach and depth of knowledge provide sound counsel and representation during trying times. Lindsey is a family law attorney...
readthereporter.com
Timothy E. Schroer
May 1, 1953 – October 20, 2022. Timothy E. Schroer, 69, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at home with his wife after a diagnosis of metastatic pancreatic cancer on Sept. 9. After more than 28 years in Brownsburg, Ind., Tim and his wife Becky (Snelling) Schroer moved to Westfield in August 2022.
readthereporter.com
Myers Architectural Millwork Inc. broadens regional options for custom craftsmanship
Myers Architectural Millwork Inc. is the Indianapolis area’s newest commercial millwork producer, dedicated to elevating environments through the creation of custom, first-class architectural millwork and casework. A division of Myers Cabinets, Inc. – a trusted regional name for more than 26 years – Myers Architectural Millwork has the ability...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier actor played in the TV series ‘F-Troop’?
– The cornerstone was laid for the new Wells County Courthouse in Bluffton. The Romanesque building was the third for the county and is still in use. 1910 – Blanche Stuart Scott became the first woman to pilot an airplane in public, appearing in the Curtiss Team Exhibition in Fort Wayne. She had already gained fame as the first woman to drive across America, going from New York to San Francisco in nine weeks. She went on to become a stunt pilot, movie actress, and screenwriter. In 1980, the U.S. Post Office issued an airmail stamp in her honor.
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
readthereporter.com
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
readthereporter.com
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
readthereporter.com
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
readthereporter.com
Fishers receives $75K grant to improve trails & greenways
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) on Wednesday announced that it had awarded a $75,000 grant for a planning project in Fishers. The City of Fishers will use its grant to produce a citywide greenways study to identify primary pedestrian routes and priority gaps in the pedestrian network. With the new Nickel Plate Trail and Geist Greenway, city leaders want to expand the Fishers 2040 Bike and Pedestrian Map.
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
readthereporter.com
Carmel school board candidates Brake, Brown & Sharp get AG Rokita’s endorsement
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced his endorsement of the Brake, Brown, Sharp campaign for Carmel Clay School Board. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has introduced the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a document which “provide(s) parents a roadmap to understanding their rights and how the law interacts with their children’s education,” according to the OAG website.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
WANE-TV
DNR celebrates 2 trail openings in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Greenfield, along with the Indiana Department of Resources (DNR) and Next Level Trails (NLT), celebrated the opening of two new trails within the city Thursday morning. Both trails were constructed by the city with the help of a $699,200 NLT grant. “The...
Inside Indiana Business
Restaurateur Scott Wise, wife, file for bankruptcy
Local restaurateur Scott Wise and his wife, Amy Wise, filed for personal bankruptcy protection earlier this month, following an unsuccessful attempt to work through financial issues related to the failure of the Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurant chain. The Wises filed for bankruptcy Oct. 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the...
Comments / 0