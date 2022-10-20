Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer district championship game between Clarkston and Grand Blanc

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Rochester Adams’ district soccer victory over Eisenhower
Rochester Adams defeated Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district soccer championship game at Rochester on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Foley finishes off first-ever unbeaten regular season with second straight Prep Bowl title
DETROIT — Angelo Costanza hasn’t made too many mistakes in leading Madison Heights Bishop Foley to an historic, unbeaten season. And the one time the Ventures’ first-year starting quarterback made one in Saturday’s Prep Bowl at Ford Field, he atoned for it instantaneously. One play after...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from South Lyon at South Lyon East football
South Lyon East hosted South Lyon for a Week 9 Lakes Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. East held on for a 27-21 win, just its second victory in 15 tries against its cross-town rival, giving the Cougars a program-record seven wins.
The Oakland Press
Rochester Adams defeats Eisenhower in district soccer final
Rochester Adams used a little magic to continue a magical soccer season. The Highlanders scored two unusual goals in the first 13 minutes of the match and went on to defeat Eisenhower 5-1 in a Division 1 district final at warm and sunny Rochester on Saturday. Senior Koen Schultz scored...
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East outlasts South Lyon for rare win in cross-town rivalry
SOUTH LYON — Beating your biggest rival isn’t supposed to be simple, and for two and a half quarters Friday, South Lyon East was making it look too easy having opened up a 20-point lead over South Lyon. Before long, however, the game tightened considerably, and just in...
Durand caps magical football season with 48-27 win over 2021 D5 finalist Marine City
FLINT – Durand’s football team capped a magical season, it’s best in 40 years, by beating visiting Marine City 48-27 Friday night. The victory gave the Railroaders their first perfect regular season since 1982.
The Oakland Press
Week 9 is rivalry week around Oakland County, and Kosmo loves the playoff-type atmosphere
Knowing the importance of this game and week of the season, Kosmo’s gonna keep this short and sweet (Shhhh!!!). Most teams have a pretty good idea if they’re in or out of the playoffs at this point, and those that need help — they’re well aware of the fact.
The Oakland Press
Playoff prognosis for Oakland County’s football teams, headed in to Week 9
While there are plenty of positives to the MHSAA’s new football playoff system that went into place for the 2020 season, there is one (admittedly minor) drawback: It’s not as easy to know which games will put a team in or out of the playoffs, without putting all the variables through the formula.
The Oakland Press
Seniors spark Rochester to OAA White title in four-set win over Berkley
ROCHESTER — Rochester volleyball coach Kirk Gibbs has spoken very highly of his six seniors all season, believing they were a special group that could do great things for the Falcons in 2022. On Thursday night, when Rochester honored their six seniors for Senior Night, the Falcons secured their...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Holly at Ortonville Brandon football
The Ortonville Brandon Blackhawks defeated the Holly Bronchos 42-35 in the game played on Friday October 21, 2022 at Brandon High School.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: Beau Jackson’s development at QB has been a boon for CC
Novi Detroit Catholic Central sophomore quarterback Beau Jackson has come into his own this fall, leading a Shamrocks offense averaging nearly 30 points per game. Last season, Jackson (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) made the varsity as a freshman and held back-up duty to all-league field general Declan Byle. Over the summer, he won the starting job and has looked increasingly sharp as the season has progressed.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Midlanders show their high school pride at Dow vs Midland football
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of Midlanders gather in stands to cheer the Dow High Chargers of the Midland High Chemics at their rivalry game on Oct. 21, 2022 at the Midland Community Stadium. The Chemics won in the end at 14-6.
The Oakland Press
Despite 77-point first half, Brandon defense holds off Holly for 42-35 win
ORTONVILLE — Holly football coach Billy Keenist Jr. summed up the feelings everyone at Brandon High School had Friday night. “In my four years of playing and 10 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a game like that,” Keenist Jr. said. Keenist and the Bronchos were meeting...
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond
• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police, fire departments clap back at Michigan vs. Michigan State night game announcement with meme
ANN ARBOR – It all started with a retweet. The Ann Arbor Police Department retweeted on Thursday an image of a seemingly exhausted Ben Affleck getting some air with a cigarette in hand with the caption: “Ann Arbor police department when they heard the MSU/UM game was going to be a night game.”
The Oakland Press
Clarkston man grows recording-setting giant pumpkin, has bigger dreams
Like the Peanuts comic strip character Linus waiting on a Great Pumpkin to visit, Frank Morse has a pumpkin dream of his own. The Clarkston man would like to hold U.S. and world records for growing the heaviest pumpkin. He knows it’s a pie-in-the-sky dream, but why not? This year, he grew the biggest pumpkin in the state and 13th largest in the world. It measured 7 feet wide, 6 feet long and just under 5 feet tall, tipping the scales at 2,350 pounds.
