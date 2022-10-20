ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Southern 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 7: Jim Kleinpeter's top takeaways from homecoming

A Southern team playing slightly short-handed sputtered at times but took care of business in a 51-7 homecoming victory littered with distractions. It’s another good sign moving forward that the Jaguars won handily without playing its best football. It gives the coaching staff something to harp on during a big week ahead, when Southern visits Jackson State. The offense stayed vanilla and the defense, while allowing a few big plays, kept the visitors under their heel. Much better than last year’s homecoming result.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Royse City High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROYSE CITY, TX
WAFB

Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun. Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration. For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU

Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
OXFORD, MS
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the total to 11. The suspects […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy