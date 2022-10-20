Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Southern 51, Virginia-Lynchburg 7: Jim Kleinpeter's top takeaways from homecoming
A Southern team playing slightly short-handed sputtered at times but took care of business in a 51-7 homecoming victory littered with distractions. It’s another good sign moving forward that the Jaguars won handily without playing its best football. It gives the coaching staff something to harp on during a big week ahead, when Southern visits Jackson State. The offense stayed vanilla and the defense, while allowing a few big plays, kept the visitors under their heel. Much better than last year’s homecoming result.
Longview now 5-0 in district play, still undefeated after beating McKinney North 49-7
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Lobos are now 5-0 in district and still undefeated on the season after getting a home win over the McKinney North Bulldogs. The final score was: McKinney North 7 at Longview 49. Next week, Longview will head to Tyler High to play the Lions.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8, so time is winding down for teams trying to make the playoffs, but it’s not over yet.
Look: LSU fans storm field at Tiger Stadium after upset of Ole Miss
There was once a time an LSU football win over Ole Miss would’ve been celebrated with a heart handshake at midfield. Not this weekend at Tiger Stadium. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Tyler, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Royse City High School football team will have a game with Tyler Legacy High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun. Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration. For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process
The 4-star tight end already bleeds purple and gold, invested in this LSU program and the impact he can make.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
Southern University hosting several 2022 Homecoming weekend events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has several events planned for the weekend of Homecoming 2022. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The parade will begin at Harding Boulevard and Rosewood Street. From there, it heads north on Harding before turning right on Scenic Highway. The parade will then make another right onto Scotland Avenue before wrapping up at Scotlandville High School.
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
BRPD responds after multiple people shot near Southern’s campus
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting that happened near the campus of Southern University on Friday morning. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. According to BRPD, nine individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two more additional victims have come forward, bringing the total to 11. The suspects […]
wbrz.com
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
theadvocate.com
Jo's Chicken and Waffles owner hopes to revitalize Mid City area in Baton Rouge
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
Comments / 0