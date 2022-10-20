Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Football team earns No. 1 seed
The Jackson County Central football team is the No. 1 seed for the Section 3AA tournament. The undefeated Huskies will open the postseason against No. 8 Windom (0-8) on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Jackson. The Huskies beat the Eagles 48-6 when they played Sept. 23. The winner of...
Lakefield Standard
October 21, 2022
Lakefield Standard
Patricia F. Hartley, 71
A Celebration of Life visitation for Patricia F. Hartley, age 71, of Fairmont, MN, will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont with a prayer service at 1:00 pm. Patricia passed away on Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at her home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
