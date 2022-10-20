ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Lakefield Standard

Football team earns No. 1 seed

The Jackson County Central football team is the No. 1 seed for the Section 3AA tournament. The undefeated Huskies will open the postseason against No. 8 Windom (0-8) on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Jackson. The Huskies beat the Eagles 48-6 when they played Sept. 23. The winner of...
JACKSON, MN
Lakefield Standard

October 21, 2022

A Celebration of Life visitation for Patricia F. Hartley, age 71, of Fairmont, MN, will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont with a prayer service at 1:00 pm. Patricia passed away on Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at her home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
FAIRMONT, MN
Lakefield Standard

Patricia F. Hartley, 71

A Celebration of Life visitation for Patricia F. Hartley, age 71, of Fairmont, MN, will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont with a prayer service at 1:00 pm. Patricia passed away on Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at her home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
FAIRMONT, MN

