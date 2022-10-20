Read full article on original website
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm charge
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammo. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Yasin Abdul-Mattin, 50, of Scranton, pleaded guilty on Thursday before U.S. District Court Judge Mannion, to […]
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
Berwick man charged with threatening to kill President Biden
BERWICK, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man faces charges of threatening the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Investigators say, Robert Vargo, of Berwick, sent a letter to a member of the January 6th Select Committee threatening to kill him and the president. Officials confirm the letter...
Former state AG Kathleen Kane wants drunken driving case dismissed
The drunken driving case against former State Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence to show she smelled of alcohol or exhibited signs of intoxication, Kane’s attorney argues in court papers. Attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting...
Fatal Pa. shooting ruled self-defense under state’s ‘castle doctrine’
No criminal charges will be filed in a fatal shooting over the summer in Allentown, after Lehigh County’s district attorney found the shooter acted in self defense. Edwin Diaz-Rivera, 37, of Allentown, was shot the night of July 9 in the 700 block of North 11th Street in the city, and later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner previously said.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Man charged for illegal firearms possession after going to jail
Hughesville, Pa. — A man who has spent the past year in jail was charged for possession of firearms. Anthony Clark of Wolf Township told police earlier this month that he had several firearms in his possession that belong to Aaron Lee Clark, 39, of Hughesville. Aaron Clark has been incarcerated at Clinton County Prison since April 2021 on charges of rape of a child. Related Reading: Clinton County judge...
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Leader of violent gang, 2 others convicted on all charges
READING, Pa. — It's not the end of crime in Reading, but local and federal law enforcement authorities said it's a significant takedown. "Since this organization has been taken down, the violence that was associated with drug trafficking with this group has subsided," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Police ask for help in deadly Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Still no suspects in a homicide last month in Williamsport. Now city police are asking for the public's help. Police say 41-year-old Heather Cohick was shot to death in a Williamsport apartment along West 4th Street on September 28th. Williamsport Police are looking to speak to...
Two accused of stealing cooking oil from business
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two men in custody they say attempted to steal cooking oil from a local business. Police said they responded to a report of two men stealing cooking oil from behind a local business in Tannersville. Officers were told the two men fled from the business in a […]
Aggravated assault charge dismissed
WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed aggravated assault and related offenses against Isaiah M. Walker when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was charged by Plains Township police with threatening three people with...
Man charged after raid on home
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is facing several felony counts after police found 20 grams of crack inside a home with a stolen gun. The weapon was located inside a bedroom that belonged to Vincent Clark Langley, according to the affidavit. Police found a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm under a mattress inside a Crown Royal bag, next to narcotics and cash, detectives said. Investigators also found...
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
