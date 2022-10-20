Louisiana Department of Insurance approves citizens rate increase and offers tips for policyholders

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
brproud.com
Audit shows electrical cars’ impact on Louisiana’s tax revenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new report shows Louisiana is losing state revenue because electrical vehicles are in high demand. On Wednesday, the state’s electric vehicle task force discussed how to make up for that loss. According to the report, with more people choosing electric cars, the...
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
EXPLAINER: What is Louisiana’s ‘jungle primary’?
Open primaries were first used for Louisiana’s federal elections in 1978, when state lawmakers changed rules for U.S. House and Senate. It’s not used for Louisiana’s presidential primary.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Child ID Program Launched by Attorney General, Sheriffs
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
WDSU
Louisana lawmakers are fighting to keep telemedicine an option for medical marijuana patients
BATON ROUGE, La. — Across Louisiana, the medical marijuana industry is booming. However, some groups are against using telemedicine to write recommendations, putting doctors and patients in a bad spot. Dr. Julie Johnson says she has written thousands of recommendations and that over 40,000 people in total have received...
AG, others launch Louisiana child ID program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. ”As a father, I do anything...
theadvocate.com
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
KTBS
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues
A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
NOLA.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
NOLA.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
WWL-TV
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide
NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Our recommendations on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Once again this fall, Louisiana voters must approve or reject a large number of constitutional amendments. While each has been placed before voters with a two-thirds vote of state legislators, the Louisiana Constitution is overburdened with amendments on relatively minor matters. Detailed legislation should be addressed in state law, but...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery
DOTD - $2,890,996.38 for debris removal.
theadvocate.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped-up tires were stuffed...
WDSU
Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers
NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is adding nurses to its child welfare ranks as agency faces calls for reform
Amid a raging opioid epidemic and mounting investigations into child abuse and neglect in Louisiana, state officials announced Thursday that they plan to hire 50 nurses to help make home visits to families whose infants were exposed to substances in utero. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner...
KPLC TV
DCFS says progress being made but worries continue
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana lawmaker says it might be time to break up the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after several child death cases which appear to have slipped through the cracks. The agency says it is making progress under a new strategic plan, but many still worry.
KPLC TV
La. lawmakers to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Children and Family Services during a committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda. The meeting starts at...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health changed their schedule for COVID-19 updates this week. Updates will now be weekly, and the next update will be October 26. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19...
