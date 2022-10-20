Louisiana Department of Insurance approves citizens rate increase and offers tips for policyholders

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO