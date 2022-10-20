Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8, so time is winding down for teams trying to make the playoffs, but it’s not over yet.
theadvocate.com
Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs
East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun. Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration. For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court
Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
Look: LSU fans storm field at Tiger Stadium after upset of Ole Miss
There was once a time an LSU football win over Ole Miss would’ve been celebrated with a heart handshake at midfield. Not this weekend at Tiger Stadium. See more on WWL and Audacy.
LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process
The 4-star tight end already bleeds purple and gold, invested in this LSU program and the impact he can make.
Rickie Collins, LSU Tigers 4-star QB pledge, shows off dazzling running ability
Woodlawn High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers commit Rickie Collins is rated the nation's No. 13 quarterback and was an Elite 11 finalist. But on Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback showcased his running ability, juking a defender to get to the sideline for a long ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU
Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
theadvocate.com
LSU to consider extension for AD Scott Woodward and renovation of football operations
Athletic director Scott Woodward will have a four-year contract extension considered by the LSU board of supervisors Friday afternoon, according to the board's meeting agenda. Woodward's current agreement expires in 2025. The proposed extension would keep him under contract through 2029 and increase his annual compensation to $1.85 million starting next year through the end of the deal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hey, Brian Kelly haters: Here's why you need to start giving the LSU coach the credit he deserves
If the result had held, you could’ve seen the tweets and memes coming. After falling behind by 14 points at home to No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, you can bet the anti-Brian Kelly crowd was sharpening its knives and getting ready to attack the LSU coach. After all, he was the guy who danced too close to recruits and was a “bad culture fit” because of his horrendous attempt at a Southern accent. Surely the guy on the wrong side of 60 would be an internet punching bag as long as he was in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
theadvocate.com
See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU
Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
brproud.com
Southern University students ‘anxious’ to return for homecoming events after shooting near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Homecoming week at Southern University has begun, but students are hesitant to come to campus after nine people were shot early Friday morning. “I was in the back and the shots happened in the front towards the stage,” said Southern University sophomore Kristen Harrison. “All I know is they say they started fighting in the front and people trying to like stop it and calm it down so we can continue partying and then shots happened and stuff.”
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana School Board honors October Students of the Month
Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Oct. 4. These students include D’Katlyn Woodridge, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Kayleigh Rogers, Jackson Elementary School; Katey Landry, Slaughter...
Comments / 0