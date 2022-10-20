ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Firm defense, late rally makes difference in East Ascension's game vs. Denham Springs

East Ascension’s defense bent but didn’t break Friday night, and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of play to rally past Denham Springs 17-7. The game, a battle of District 5-5A unbeatens, was a defensive struggle throughout — although Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) appeared to have the upper hand. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Spartans by more than 100 yards and had 11 more first downs.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern University hosts annual homecoming ahead of the big game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s annual homecoming parade brought much of Baton Rouge together for a Saturday filled with football, floats, and fun. Alumni and community members from near and far joined in on the celebration. For Trey Fluellen, homecoming is about showing university pride so that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin notes what went wrong in first loss of the season to LSU

Lane Kiffin addressed the media after Ole Miss’ 45-20 loss to LSU. He pinpointed what went wrong for the Rebels in their quest to win the West division. And with Alabama out to a fast start against Mississippi State and LSU looking stout after early losses, things are looking even bleaker.
OXFORD, MS
theadvocate.com

LSU to consider extension for AD Scott Woodward and renovation of football operations

Athletic director Scott Woodward will have a four-year contract extension considered by the LSU board of supervisors Friday afternoon, according to the board's meeting agenda. Woodward's current agreement expires in 2025. The proposed extension would keep him under contract through 2029 and increase his annual compensation to $1.85 million starting next year through the end of the deal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hey, Brian Kelly haters: Here's why you need to start giving the LSU coach the credit he deserves

If the result had held, you could’ve seen the tweets and memes coming. After falling behind by 14 points at home to No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, you can bet the anti-Brian Kelly crowd was sharpening its knives and getting ready to attack the LSU coach. After all, he was the guy who danced too close to recruits and was a “bad culture fit” because of his horrendous attempt at a Southern accent. Surely the guy on the wrong side of 60 would be an internet punching bag as long as he was in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what business is going into the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU

Creative Bloc, a collaborative workspace in downtown Baton Rouge, is set to open a second location in the Fieldhouse Condominiums near LSU. The business will take up all of the first-floor commercial space in the property at 3347 Nicholson Drive, including a space that was occupied by VooDoo BBQ, said John Jackson, owner of the Creative Bloc. The business is set to open early next year, and Jackson said all of the space is already spoken for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University students ‘anxious’ to return for homecoming events after shooting near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Homecoming week at Southern University has begun, but students are hesitant to come to campus after nine people were shot early Friday morning. “I was in the back and the shots happened in the front towards the stage,” said Southern University sophomore Kristen Harrison. “All I know is they say they started fighting in the front and people trying to like stop it and calm it down so we can continue partying and then shots happened and stuff.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana School Board honors October Students of the Month

Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Oct. 4. These students include D’Katlyn Woodridge, Quad Area Head Start; Madisyn Profit, Clinton Elementary School; Kayleigh Rogers, Jackson Elementary School; Katey Landry, Slaughter...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

