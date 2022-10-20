ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Now Open

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: jayk7 / Getty


American citizens with federal student loans can now apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness through the website launched by the US government.

The website was launched after the Biden administration stated that it wanted to design a “short and straightforward” application. The application is quick to complete, but some borrowers could have concerns about the timeliness of debt forgiveness, among other things.

In a news conference on Monday, President Biden emphasized the newly launched debt relief website, announcing that the program is now available. He described it as a “game-changer for millions of Americans.”

The expectation is that 95% of Americans with student loans will be eligible for forgiveness. The remaining 5% earn too much money and are not eligible.

Read the full story here.

