Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival
SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark. The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
WBBJ
Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization hosted training for some potentially life-saving skills. This week Friends of Heart kicked off their second round of training for the CARE team. CARE stands for Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement. It’s a team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program. They’re currently looking to...
WBBJ
Fall Festival on the Square coming to downtown Lexington Saturday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Happy fall, y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festivities on the court square. This Saturday, Lexington’s annual Fall Festival is returning for a fun-filled day with activities for children, a pet parade, a chili cook-off, music, food vendors, and so much more.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
23, Finger, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault – serious bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and vandalism from $1,000 to $2,500. She was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. City...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
WBBJ
Two car crash occurs on Highway 412
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
WBBJ
Car slams into north Madison County gas station
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a car slammed into the side of a north Madison County building Tuesday afternoon. Our crews on the scene saw a small car that crashed into the side of a convenience store in Three Way. Investigators say the person in...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason mayoral race goes on amid a legal challenge
A candidate for mayor of Mason, Tennessee, who was disqualified after failing to meet the town’s residency requirements, is blasting the Tipton County NAACP, accusing the chapter of playing partisan politics to remove him from the ballot. Thomas Burrell thinks he still will be on the Nov. 8 election...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
6 arrested for auto burglary during Madison County traffic stop
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men and four juveniles on Thursday in connection to an auto burglary. A news release states during the early morning hours on October 20, deputies observed a vehicle traveling on Ashport Road with no visible rear lights. Following...
Lexington Progress
Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved
The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process. “I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his...
22 pounds of fentanyl found during I-40 traffic stop, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over $200M worth of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thursday, October 20, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents said they pulled over a 2011 Nissan Maxima on I-40 near the Shelby County and Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
Milan, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hardin County High School football team will have a game with Milan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Chester County Independent
Chester County Eagles lose by a field goal
In the big rivalry game of Chester County versus Lexington that was also a huge regional game, the Chester County Eagles fell short and lost 17-14 to the Tigers after the tigers scored their field goal with little time remaining. “I’m very proud of our team. We’re growing. What I...
Comments / 0