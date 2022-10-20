Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

Declaring October 19, "Rescue Squad Day in Hardeman County," Hardeman County Mayor Todd Pulse honored the crew that brought home first or second place in six categories at a state-wide competition in East Tennessee. The all-volunteer force brought home first in Medical and Team Building, with second place finishes in Driving Rodeo, Scrapbook, People's Choice (in Scrapbook), and in Advance Extrication. The only team the squad finished behind is a paid group in East Tennessee.

