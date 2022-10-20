Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Springfield sixth graders decorate pumpkins for senior living community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sixth graders at Shawnee Elementary are looking for ways to improve their classrooms, their school, and their community this year. The Ohio Masonic Home's residents will experience fall thanks to the Brave Leaders Club during the month of October. According to Kyle Phelps, principal of the...
countynewsonline.org
Darke DD looking for a Facility Maintenance Coordinator
Minimum two (2) years’ experience in building maintenance and repair. Working knowledge of plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC preferred. Must be able to work independently with little or no supervision. Must be in good physical condition and able to lift 50 pounds. Summary of Duties:. Perform cleaning of offices,...
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana father needs living liver donor
Urbana resident Trey Martin, 42, has been fighting to improve his health as he has been dealing with major health concerns for roughly a year and a half. “Right now, he is really ill. He is having a rough time and is unable to work. He gets really dizzy and nauseous. In the spring, he was really bad and had kidney failure, liver failure and heart issues.” said his mother, Alice Martin. “He temporarily went blind and they finally diagnosed him with hereditary hemochromatosis. He is having a hard time eating. He has a job working at Honda, which he loves, but he is on short-term disability. He kept trying to go back to work, but is too sick. He is wanting to get back to work.”
Daily Advocate
Miss Bubbles accepting coats for annual coat drive
GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its fourth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2023. According to Allison...
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Times-Bulletin
West Ohio Food Bank donates cat food to local Humane Society
VAN WERT — The West Ohio Food Bank, recently donated over 70 bags of cat food to the Van Wert County Humane Society. The event was hosted by Trinity Friends Church as a part of Vantage Day of Caring 2022. The mobile food distribution event in Van Wert County is held once a month. “We depend on the generosity of the community to feed our shelter animals and we greatly appreciate such a sizeable donation,” stated Deb Sealscott, board president. Pictured with the donated cat food is Shyanne Williams, VW County Humane Society shelter attendant. The VWCHS is a United Way agency.
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
Urbana woman’s high school class ring stars in lost-and-found story
URBANA — If a high school class ring could talk, Polly Long’s would regale her with the story of its adventures halfway across the world, from North America to South America to Europe and back home -- if it doesn’t get lost a third time. The Urbana...
Birch Solar denied
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday denied LightsourceBP’s application to construct a 300-megawatt solar farm in Shawnee and Logan Township, citing local opposition to the project that would have occupied about 1,400 acres of farmland. It was an anti-climactic end to a two-year saga...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Community shares what they are looking for in Ohio’s next governor
DAYTON — The race for governor is among the big contests to watch in the state this November. Democrat and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is trying to oust incumbent and republican Governor Mike DeWine. Several polls from last week show Governor Mike DeWine with a double-digit lead. Ohio...
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future
In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
