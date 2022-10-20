ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center to host Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Oct. 28

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Friday, Oct. 28 for a new indigenous artwork being installed on the building’s exterior. Native American artist Ty Juvinel, who also produced the “Marsh Life” cedar carving on display outside the Edmonds Historical Museum, has created the 15-foot-tall welcoming figure made out of a single cedar tree log.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Storybook Theater and Corner Copia, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class

After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend. The good news is there are two fun local events this Sunday and one includes one more venue for your kid’s Halloween costume.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: Falling for Edmonds

Fall puns are impossible to resist, so we’re leaning into them, figurative PSL in hand, prepped and ready to toss crisp, sepia-toned leaves into the air. The porch is laden with plump gourds, and a soup is simmering on the stove. A football game may or may not be on the TV in the other room. But who has time for football when there’s so much to do and see downtown?
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival registration closes Sunday

Registration for the 10th Annual Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival closes this Sunday, Oct. 23. Scarecrows may be registered under six categories: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential. Entries submitted so far can be viewed here. Voting will begin Oct. 24 and end on...
EDMONDS, WA
KING-5

A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Porchfest Edmonds community event set for Nov. 5

Calling all music lovers and others. Downtown residents, businessescand the City of Edmonds will host a new performance event called Porchfest Edmonds on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the downtown Edmonds. This event is a community-led partnership with the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets...
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Author Announces Book Signing

Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Help plant native trees at Pine Ridge Park Oct. 29

Join your friends and neighbors to help restore the native forest in Edmonds’ Pine Ridge Park Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant 600 native trees and shrubs in the northeast corner of the park to enhance habitat diversity and ensure the forest continues to thrive for generations to come. The event is free and no experience is necessary.
EDMONDS, WA
westsideseattle.com

Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape

At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett

An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA

