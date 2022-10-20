Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center to host Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Oct. 28
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting a Welcoming Figure Awakening Ceremony Friday, Oct. 28 for a new indigenous artwork being installed on the building’s exterior. Native American artist Ty Juvinel, who also produced the “Marsh Life” cedar carving on display outside the Edmonds Historical Museum, has created the 15-foot-tall welcoming figure made out of a single cedar tree log.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: Storybook Theater and Corner Copia, plus Dia de los Muertos drawing class
After being thrilled it finally rained, moving the smoke out of our area, it didn’t take long to remember what it’s like to navigate daily activities when it’s wet out. School pick-up took longer than it did before and the school dance I just did the drop-off carpool for required jackets and even an umbrella. I don’t mind it and look forward to this time of year, but if you’re looking to burn off some pre-nap energy or have a small athlete to cheer on, things look a lot different this weekend. The good news is there are two fun local events this Sunday and one includes one more venue for your kid’s Halloween costume.
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Falling for Edmonds
Fall puns are impossible to resist, so we’re leaning into them, figurative PSL in hand, prepped and ready to toss crisp, sepia-toned leaves into the air. The porch is laden with plump gourds, and a soup is simmering on the stove. A football game may or may not be on the TV in the other room. But who has time for football when there’s so much to do and see downtown?
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival registration closes Sunday
Registration for the 10th Annual Edmonds Museum Scarecrow Festival closes this Sunday, Oct. 23. Scarecrows may be registered under six categories: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential. Entries submitted so far can be viewed here. Voting will begin Oct. 24 and end on...
KING-5
A Lakewood carriage house fit for royalty - Unreal Estate
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Across the street from Lakewood's fabled Thornewood Castle, and nearly as impressive, you'll find its carriage house. "I spent a good 30 years working on this place," financial manager Jonn Mason said. In the 1970s, he bought the house in this gated community for about $200,000 when it was a duplex. He spent the better part of his life not just restoring the home, but filling it with unique treasures from all over the world.
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Support your local eateries during Seattle Restaurant Week Oct. 23-Nov. 5
Seattle Restaurant Week is happening from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5. This year, nine restaurants in Edmonds and one in Lynnwood are participating. Some offer options for lunch and others for dinner. I have posted the available menus for eight of the participants. At press time there were no menus...
myedmondsnews.com
Retired detective to talk about solving cold cases with DNA at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Oct. 29
Always wondered how genetic genealogy can help law enforcement solve cases? Head over to the Heritage Park Wickers Building in Lynnwood Saturday, Oct. 29 to hear from retired detective Jim Scharf on how he used genetic genealogy to solve cold cases during his career. Hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage...
Rescue of man pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder on Aasgard Pass caught on camera
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The rescue of a 28-year-old Montana man who became pinned under a large boulder on Aasgard Pass turned out to be a challenging operation requiring special equipment and help from several local and out-of-area agencies. Once the man was finally freed, he was hoisted up...
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
myedmondsnews.com
Porchfest Edmonds community event set for Nov. 5
Calling all music lovers and others. Downtown residents, businessescand the City of Edmonds will host a new performance event called Porchfest Edmonds on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the downtown Edmonds. This event is a community-led partnership with the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets...
16-year-old trains for international figure skating competition at Kraken Community Iceplex
SEATTLE — Lucas Broussard isn’t the average 16-year-old high school student. He juggles studies at The Bush School in Seattle with a demanding training schedule that has him on the ice six days a week at the Kraken Community Iceplex. “There’s three sheets of ice and everyone here...
southsoundmag.com
Local Author Announces Book Signing
Join author Peggy Cleveland for the launch and signing of her latest title, 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die, today (Oct. 20) at Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront from 5-8 p.m. The author has long called Tacoma home following 33 moves (Cleveland is a...
myedmondsnews.com
Help plant native trees at Pine Ridge Park Oct. 29
Join your friends and neighbors to help restore the native forest in Edmonds’ Pine Ridge Park Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will plant 600 native trees and shrubs in the northeast corner of the park to enhance habitat diversity and ensure the forest continues to thrive for generations to come. The event is free and no experience is necessary.
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Tacoma?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
westsideseattle.com
Shoplifters take entire cart of goods, flash knife and escape
At 9:20pm on Thursday, Oct 20, officers responded to a store robbery in West Seattle. Officers arrived and interviewed store security who stated employees at the store recognized the suspects from previous incidents. The suspects took a shopping cart full of items to the exit and when approached by security the suspect pulled out a knife.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
