Daily Advocate
GCS orchestras present String Fling
GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert is subtitled how to grow an orchestra. The concert will feature all string students from...
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park – past, present, and future
In the early 1800’s Fort Jefferson was laid off for town lots which included the future park area. It was good ground for housing because there were no trees as a result of being cleared for fort purposes. The local boys appropriated the fort area as a playground and named it the “Old War Ground.” This historic ground was about to be permanently obliterated and forgotten when the Greenville Historical Society decided to erect a permanent monument on the fort site.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Art Guild announces winners
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild hosted a People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in early October. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the Art Guild was able to distribute approximately $1,700 in awards to these artists. The awards were determined by a People’s Choice Vote.
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Daily Advocate
Miss Bubbles accepting coats for annual coat drive
GREENVILLE — Miss Bubbles Laundry, located in the North Towne Plaza behind Hibbets Sporting Goods and across from Subway, has begun its fourth annual coat drive. They are currently collecting gently used coats for men, women and children. The coat drive will continue through February 2023. According to Allison...
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Daily Advocate
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village earns share of WOAC Championship
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village earned a share of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference Championship on Friday night with their 40-14 victory over National Trail. Although the score looked lopsided, the teams fought to a stalemate for three quarters of the game. The Patriots broke through in the fourth quarter with 26 points to secure the win.
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Greenville boys’ soccer ends season with postseason loss
TIPP CITY — The Greenville High School boys’ soccer team ended their season in the Southwest Division II Sectional Tournament. They lost at Tippecanoe High School, 10-0. The Red Devils scored all ten goals in the first half. They were able to attack the Green Wave early and often. Greenville couldn’t spend a lot of time on the offensive attack and spent the majority of the first half on defense.
Daily Advocate
WOAC announces all-conference volleyball teams
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced their all-conference volleyball teams for the 2022 season. Here are the Darke County players that made the teams:. Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]
Daily Advocate
WOAC announces all-conference cross country teams
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced it’s All-Conference teams for the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Here is all the Darke County runners that made the team.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia football co-WOAC champs after win over MV
UNION CITY — Ansonia High School football is now co-WOAC champions after rolling through Mississinawa Valley High School, 56-24. They share the title with Tri-Village High School as both are 9-1 won the season with one conference loss. “Can’t say enough about our seniors, our team, their parents, the...
