Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

1 person killed in two-vehicle crash at Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. In a statement, LVMPD...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homicide under investigation in south Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Officers have responded to the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, Lt. Dave Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash reported near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada State Police. At about 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities reported to Las Vegas Blvd. and Checkered Flag after reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist. Nevada State Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting investigation underway in southwest valley neighborhood

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Fort Apache and Gomer Roads following reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect shot into a car occupied by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD bus driver accused of abusing a vulnerable person, arrest made

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested an employee on Monday. According to CCSD, Gabriela Martinez Saldana, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. The arrest stems from an investigation that was...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
LAS VEGAS, NV

