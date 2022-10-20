Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash at Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:48 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. In a statement, LVMPD...
news3lv.com
Semi-truck rollover crash forces closure of US 95 near Indian Springs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A traffic delay involving a flipped semi-truck is being reported near the High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, Nevada. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the US95 just before Cold Creek Road. According to Nevada State Police, the rollover has caused north and...
news3lv.com
Fatal crash reported on I-15 North near Cheyenne exit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a four-vehicle fatal crash on the North side of town. The crash was reported at about 2:02 p.m. Monday on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne. According to officials, a utility truck was traveling northbound in the far right lane, and...
news3lv.com
1 man dead after shooting at bus stop in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway by the North Las Vegas Police Department for a homicide Tuesday night. At about 7:46 p.m., NLVPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bus stop near the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North. Authorities said arriving...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Anonymous tip led to recovery of Girl Scouts statue, suspect ID
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An anonymous tip led police to recover a bronze statue stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada earlier this year and to identify a suspect later arrested in the theft, according to an arrest report. Las Vegas police said a statue was stolen from...
news3lv.com
Homicide under investigation in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Officers have responded to the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, Lt. Dave Valenta with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email.
news3lv.com
Fatal crash reported near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Nevada State Police. At about 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities reported to Las Vegas Blvd. and Checkered Flag after reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist. Nevada State Police...
news3lv.com
Shooting investigation underway in southwest valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of town Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Fort Apache and Gomer Roads following reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect shot into a car occupied by...
news3lv.com
New traffic signal activated to help driving conditions near Nellis AFB housing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new traffic signal is active with the goal of helping driving conditions near the housing for Nellis Air Force Base. Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Nellis Air Force Base Commander Col. Johsua D. Demotts helped turned on the lights at Craig Road and Salmon Drive on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Ex-county official pleads not guilty to murder charge in Las Vegas journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles has pleaded not guilty to the killing of a Las Vegas journalist. Telles, 45, appeared for his arraignment hearing after a grand jury returned an indictment last week on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon involving a victim 60 or older.
news3lv.com
CCSD bus driver accused of abusing a vulnerable person, arrest made
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department arrested an employee on Monday. According to CCSD, Gabriela Martinez Saldana, 46, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of abuse of a vulnerable person. The arrest stems from an investigation that was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seek pair of robbery suspects
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who recently robbed a business on the east side of town. The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 25th, at around 9:30 a.m. at a business on the 200 block of...
news3lv.com
Man indicted on 11 counts for alleged crime spree around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man accused in a string of crimes committed around Las Vegas this past summer. Jacob Sauls pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 11 counts, including robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, attempted home invasion and attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, per court records. He invoked his right to head to trial within 60 days, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for Dec. 12.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of ramming car while 2-year-old was inside her SUV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman is accused of intentionally ramming her ex's car after an argument while their 2-year-old child was seated in her SUV last week, according to an arrest report. Solentino Kimberly Reyno, 27, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect and injuring or...
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
news3lv.com
Arrest made in case of statue stolen from Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man has been arrested after police say he stole a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. The statue, which weighs around 200 pounds, has been a fixture at the location since the headquarters building was dedicated in 2003.
news3lv.com
37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Campus security monitor assaulted on campus at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A campus security monitor member for Rancho High School in North Las Vegas was assaulted on campus Monday, according to Clark County School District Police. These monitors are unarmed and help with safety on campuses. They are trained. The incident happened after the school was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas attorney gets prison time for stealing money from clients' settlements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas personal injury attorney will spend several years in prison for stealing nearly $2 million from clients' settlement funds. Matthew Dunkley was sentenced in Clark County District Court on Monday to four to 10 years in a Nevada prison, per court records, with credit for time served.
