Thomas Oatsvall and Bridgette Taylor wish to announce their upcoming wedding, which will be held in Camden at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with Brett Rogers officiating. The daughter of Connie Cagle, of Camden, and the late Steven Campbell, the bride attended Millington Central High School and Gateway Christian School in Shelby County. She is employed as a receptionist by Family Health Care of Camden.

CAMDEN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO