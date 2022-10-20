Read full article on original website
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
thecamdenchronicle.com
Taylor, Oatsvall to exchange vows
Thomas Oatsvall and Bridgette Taylor wish to announce their upcoming wedding, which will be held in Camden at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with Brett Rogers officiating. The daughter of Connie Cagle, of Camden, and the late Steven Campbell, the bride attended Millington Central High School and Gateway Christian School in Shelby County. She is employed as a receptionist by Family Health Care of Camden.
WBBJ
Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization hosted training for some potentially life-saving skills. This week Friends of Heart kicked off their second round of training for the CARE team. CARE stands for Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement. It’s a team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program. They’re currently looking to...
WBBJ
Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival
SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark. The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their...
WBBJ
Fall Festival on the Square coming to downtown Lexington Saturday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Happy fall, y’all! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with festivities on the court square. This Saturday, Lexington’s annual Fall Festival is returning for a fun-filled day with activities for children, a pet parade, a chili cook-off, music, food vendors, and so much more.
WBBJ
Shadrack’s light show to skip Jackson after issue with stadium parking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Officials have confirmed Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will not return to the Jackson Baseball Stadium this year. A news released provided by the Jackson Rockabillys, who currently operate the stadium, states that Shadrack Productions opted to relocate their show after much deliberation regarding a delay in their usual set-up schedule.
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Eagles lose by a field goal
In the big rivalry game of Chester County versus Lexington that was also a huge regional game, the Chester County Eagles fell short and lost 17-14 to the Tigers after the tigers scored their field goal with little time remaining. “I’m very proud of our team. We’re growing. What I...
WBBJ
Two car crash occurs on Highway 412
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
Tennessee high school’s female football kicker inspires community
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WREG) — A kick of girl power is inspiring the next generation at a West Tennessee high school. From football to softball to golf, Becca Bryant is an all-around athlete at Bolivar Central High School, but it’s the new No. 19 Tigers jersey that she now wears with pride. Bryant is one of […]
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
23, Finger, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault – serious bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and vandalism from $1,000 to $2,500. She was released from the Chester County Jail with time served. City...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
Lexington Progress
Bypass Construction Delay Due to Other Projects
Work on the Lexington bypass has slowed as contractor Jones Brothers Construction has had to shift resources to other projects. State officials informed Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs and Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready that the bypass would not be completed by October 31st. “Obviously any TDOT project of this magnitude...
Lexington Progress
Sheriff’s Lawsuit Settlement Approved
The lawsuit filed by Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke over his department’s budget funding was formally settled during a court hearing, October 14, 2022. The sheriff can now begin the hiring process. “I am glad that Sheriff Duke and I were able to work out an agreement on his...
22 pounds of fentanyl found during I-40 traffic stop, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over $200M worth of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thursday, October 20, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents said they pulled over a 2011 Nissan Maxima on I-40 near the Shelby County and Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
