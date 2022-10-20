The University of Toledo and several other public institutions around the region still have significant collections of Native American remains and funerary objects that should be returned to tribes under federal law. UT has remains from 57 Native American individuals and no funerary objects in its possession, a spokesman said. That's significantly less than the combined 4,130 sets of human remains and funerary objects that the university is listed as possessing in a National Park Service database. "The total number is far less than what is listed on the public registry," spokesman Meghan Cunningham said in an email. She said UT’s last inventory was conducted in 2011 and tallied remains and objects that were only temporarily housed at the university. They have been returned to other institutions or "submitted for long-term curation elsewhere," she said. Regional public institutions with the largest number of remains and funerary objects still to be repatriated include the Ohio History Connection in Columbus, and the University of Michigan. The Ohio History Connection has a combined 117,000 remains and funerary objects — second-most in the country — and UM has more than 9,000, a recent Associated Press review of the federal data said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO