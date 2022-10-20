Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Postgame Walk & Talk: No. 8 TCU 38, No. 17 Kansas State 28
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Friday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 38-28 loss at TCU on Saturday night in Fort Worth. Ahead 28-10 in the second quarter after backup quarterback Will Howard entered the game for the injured Adrian Martinez and threw led four-straight touchdown drives, a decimating series of events set the stage for an epic collapse and a rash of injuries.
247Sports
Live game updates: TCU vs. Kansas State
TCU's spectacular season will get tested once again this week as they welcome in yet another ranked opponent. Fresh off a 43-40 win over Oklahoma State last week, the No. 8 Frogs will face No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday, which will be their fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Kansas State is coming off a 10-9 win over Iowa State last week.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
Kansas State's top 10 performers against TCU
Kansas State got off to a promising start against TCU, but as injuries added up throughout the night, the Wildcats lacked enough firepower, leading to a 38-28 loss to the Horned Frogs. At one point, K-State went up 28-10 in the first half but let its lead slip away. Despite the frustrating loss, there were some encouraging performances from Chris Klieman's squad. Let's take a look at the Wildcats' 10 best players from Saturday's loss to TCU.
bringonthecats.com
How to Watch: (17) Kansas State at (8) TCU
Ten times since TCU joined the Big 12, the Cats and Frogs have locked up. Each team has posted a couple of 20-point-plus wins, but more often this game has come right down to the wire; exactly half of the meetings have ended in a one-score win for the victor.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 38-28 loss at TCU
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 38-28 loss at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Two really good teams and tail of two halves. I thought our guys came out in the first half and played really well. We had some adversity right away losing Adrian. And the situation where had it been a play we would have probably put Rubes in but seeing the severity of it and probably going to be out for the game, we went with Will, and told Will, he was going to play if that were the case, and so Will prepared really well and just proud of Will Howard, I thought, Will Howard played a really good football game and gave us a great spark in the first half to get a little bit of a lead and then the second half it was kind of our inability to get off blocks and tackle and TCU is a good football team and the running back is a really good player, we know Duggan's a good player. And then on offense, we just didn't capitalize. We made some plays and got in the redzone, missed a couple field goals we got to make which at least maybe keeps it a one-score game. And then ultimately in the end I told the guys in the game like this with two good teams, it comes down to just a handful of plays and they made more plays in the second half than we did."
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
Horned Frog Fever is here as TCU football heads into homecoming weekend
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU Horned Frogs football team is undefeated so far going 6-0.This Saturday, the team faces Kansas State during its homecoming game.It's creating all sorts of buzz in Fort Worth with this also being head football coach Sonny Dykes first season after several years at SMU.The electric environment is being felt all throughout campus. "Now that we're 6-0 we're riding, we're riding high," said TCU student Martin Vershel. Vershel is part of the Dutchman, a spirit group for the TCU student section. "The students are getting louder and louder and showing up more and more and it is just an...
10 things to know as Kansas State heads to TCU
Bigger game. Bigger stage. Bigger moment. Keep winning, and the drama builds on the college football stage. Deep in the heart of Texas, a pair of unbeaten conference teams meet Saturday night. Big stakes on the line: The victor, alone in first place. With an improbable 43-40 double-OT win in its last outing, TCU joined the mix atop the Big 12. That sets the stage when Kansas State rolls into Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Texas head coach Chris Beard shares thoughts on former assistant Ulric Maligi
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has built an impressive coaching staff surrounding him, beginning with associate head coach Ulric Maligi. Maligi comes to Manhattan from Texas, as he most recently served as an assistant under Chris Beard. GoPowercat caught up with Beard at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas...
Kansas State at TCU: How the Horned Frogs rated as recruits
From how TCU stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. TCU Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
frogsowar.com
Embracing the Funky: Hypnotoad & Flying T
It’s been an incredible week for TCU gear. And a reminder that can sometimes get lost in the midst of a high-pressure season: College Sports are great because it’s silly and weird and fun. On Thursday TCU announced the long awaited return of the classic retro logo known...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU
NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at TCU
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Yeah, he's something else. These guys are just explosive waiting to happen. And so yeah, it's a great challenge for our guys. We're excited." On...
Florida State, Kansas State among those recruiting JUCO CB William Lee
Iowa Western Community College DB Will Lee shares what he has planned next after re-opening his recruitment.
tcu360.com
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award
Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff golf course to host nationally televised golf tournament in 2023
DALLAS - Cedar Crest Golf Course in East Oak Cliff will host a nationally televised golf tournament next year. The I Am A Golfer Foundation made the announcement about the new tournament comprised of the top 50 Black collegiate golfers in the nation. The Southwest Airlines showcase at Cedar Crest...
Arlington, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Arlington. The Lamar High School - Arlington football team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Arlington High School football team will have a game with Lamar High School - Arlington on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
247Sports
