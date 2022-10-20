This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 38-28 loss at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. "Two really good teams and tail of two halves. I thought our guys came out in the first half and played really well. We had some adversity right away losing Adrian. And the situation where had it been a play we would have probably put Rubes in but seeing the severity of it and probably going to be out for the game, we went with Will, and told Will, he was going to play if that were the case, and so Will prepared really well and just proud of Will Howard, I thought, Will Howard played a really good football game and gave us a great spark in the first half to get a little bit of a lead and then the second half it was kind of our inability to get off blocks and tackle and TCU is a good football team and the running back is a really good player, we know Duggan's a good player. And then on offense, we just didn't capitalize. We made some plays and got in the redzone, missed a couple field goals we got to make which at least maybe keeps it a one-score game. And then ultimately in the end I told the guys in the game like this with two good teams, it comes down to just a handful of plays and they made more plays in the second half than we did."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO