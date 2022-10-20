Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Girls Soccer earn district runner-up plaque
The Chester County Girls played in the 13-AA District Tournament last week. Though they were able to win the semifinals versus South Side, (2-0) on Tuesday, October 11, they fell to McNairy in the district championship (0-2). Therefore, they became the 2022 District 13-AA District Runner-ups. Their season did not...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Eagles lose by a field goal
In the big rivalry game of Chester County versus Lexington that was also a huge regional game, the Chester County Eagles fell short and lost 17-14 to the Tigers after the tigers scored their field goal with little time remaining. “I’m very proud of our team. We’re growing. What I...
Comments / 0