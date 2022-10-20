Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude

Brandon Brzeczkowski has a passion for using his hands. As an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman and construction worker, he's always doing something hands-on.

Now, he's undergoing skin grafting surgery on his hands and face after a bonfire explosion at a homecoming weekend celebration in Pulaski.

Currently, he's being treated at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee. His parents, Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski, have been by his bedside as often as they can.

"We would rather be laying in that hospital bed than having him lay there," Tammy said. "It's not fair, but it is what it is."

He is expected to spend the next four to six weeks in the hospital. Tammy and Bruce will be commuting back and forth from Milwaukee, while trying to balance their marketing business in Pulaski.

However, they aren't in this alone. They have a whole community behind them, and they said they couldn't be more grateful.

​ "I'm overwhelmed by all of the community support that we've gotten. Our phones have been blowing up...messaging...all of the businesses in town...in our little town of Pulaski and the surrounding area." Tammy said. "Pulaski is a really special community like no other."

​ "You can't imagine. People we don't even know are donating money and gas cards," Bruce said. "It just warms the heart that so many people are out there."

Tammy and Bruce said though the road to recovery is long, their son is strong, and so are the family's spirits.

​ "We're just taking it a day at a time. That's all we can do," Tammy said.

To donate to Brandon's family, and other families, click on the links below.

