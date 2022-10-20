ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hayward

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5dPt_0ifrxVdv00

PIX Now 03:55

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said.

The collision was reported about 6:16 a.m. near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police.

The death is Hayward's ninth fatal collision this year.

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Acting Sergeant Mike Matthews at (510) 293-7169.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma pedestrian dies following slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA – A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, police said. Officers provide medical aid to the pedestrian and paramedics took him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to police. Police did not release the name of the person Saturday night.
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on West Winton Avenue in Hayward

The Hayward Police Department recently reported a fatal crash on Thunderbird Place and West Winton Avenue. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles, one of which was parked at the time of the incident, Hayward PD said. Details on the Fatal Crash Involving Parked Car on...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

1 dead after head-on collision in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died after colliding head-on with another vehicle on Friday evening in Tracy, according to officials.  The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road. After an extensive extrication operation was conducted, they found that one of the drivers died from their […]
TRACY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley

A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
KSBW.com

3 car crash blocking one lane of NB Highway 17

LOS GATOS, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 17 are back open after the California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert Friday morning due to a three car crash. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the cat statues. As of 7:15 a.m., the commute time from northbound Highway 17 to Highway 85 was 77 minutes.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
NEWARK, CA
padailypost.com

Burglar hits resident after he’s caught red-handed

A resident in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive in San Carlos was hit by a burglar he discovered in his house last night, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The burglar “verbally threatened” the resident and then hit him before leaving the house. The...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly resident injured in garage fire at Inner Sunset home

(BCN) — Two people were injured, including an elderly resident hospitalized in critical condition, in a fire Friday morning at a home in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said. The one-alarm blaze was reported at about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of 8th Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

92-Year-Old Woman Killed in Brentwood House Fire

LAFD says no functional smoke detectors found in Cliffwood Drive home that caught fire Thursday morning. A 92-year-old woman was killed in a Brentwood house early Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 5:45 a.m at 405 Cliffwood Dive. LAFD crews arrived...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy