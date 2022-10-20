ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspected drug dealers ram Minneapolis police car before chase and crash that hurt innocent woman

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Suspected drug dealers rammed a Minneapolis police squad car in downtown Wednesday afternoon, leading to a chase and crash that hurt an innocent woman.

Police say officers spotted a vehicle involved in "suspected illegal narcotics activity" and tried to pull it over at 9th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

That vehicle, with two suspects inside, rammed the marked squad car and fled the area.

Police say one squad car gave chase, leading to a crash a mile-and-a-half southeast at the intersection of Franklin and Portland avenues. The suspects slammed into "an uninvolved vehicle," injuring a woman in her 30s.

The suspects then hit a parked car. They were both arrested at the scene, then brought to HCMC for medical observation, before being booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Officers recovered a firearm at the crash scene, and arrested a third man at the scene for obstruction of justice.

The innocent crash victim was also taken to HCMC for treatment of "apparent non-life-threatening injuries."

je@@@@@e
3d ago

Now hold the criminals responsible. They should have to do hard time. They should have to pay for all the money lost. They should have to pay for whatever the victims wants.

chris
2d ago

Ellison , and walz tough on crime the last few weeks 😂. They should be out by Friday

Rolly Morrisette
3d ago

Hold them in jail for 10 years then put them on trial.

CBS Minnesota

