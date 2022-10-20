Harkins touts record of advocacy, problem-solving and delivering results for Erie

When I was elected to represent the First Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 16 years ago, I pledged to be a strong voice for Erie in the state Capitol. I have kept that pledge by advocating, problem-solving and fighting for this city we love.

Sometimes, collaboration provided the solution. One of the first challenges I faced in office was a shortage of sand needed to replenish Presque Isle. The sand was critical for sustaining the millions of visitors and tourism revenue Presque Isle generates, but the federal government was unable to provide enough assistance. I worked with then-Gov. Ed Rendell and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to develop a federal-state partnership that provided the needed funding.

Some challenges require more than collaboration — they require a fight.

Erie's public schools have been underfunded for decades, making it impossible for our students to compete with those in wealthier ZIP codes. I fought hard to get the Erie City School District $14 million in recurring aid and Level-Up Funding, and I am proud that the district is now able to maintain a balanced budget and exit financial watch status.

While that solvency — plus historic funding in the new state budget for public schools — is promising, the fight is far from over. We need an ongoing commitment in the years ahead to truly level the playing field.

Workers' rights and safety are also a top priority for me.

During the pandemic, as Democratic chairman of the House Labor Committee, I fought to ensure essential workers received any available surplus money and the necessary protections to stay safe, and I have fought to promote public safety by securing additional funding for our dedicated police, firefighters and other first responders.

One of the most important fights, however, still lays ahead. As I write this, Erie's public-sector workers — mechanics, maintenance workers, transit workers and others — are not covered by the same protections enjoyed by private-sector workers. That difference has cost lives.

I will continue fighting to pass my legislation that would guarantee those same protections to public-sector workers. Everyone deserves a safe workplace.

Strong leadership requires vision and the ability to secure funding that can transform the landscape. I'm proud of the role I have played in securing millions of dollars to enhance the Warner Theatre and the Erie Insurance Arena and Erie SeaWolves baseball stadium. Hosting first-rate sporting events and other entertainment attracts visitors to our downtown to patronize our shops and hospitality industry — activity that is key to a vibrant economy.

I'm also proud of my work in bringing more than $80 million back to our district over the past five years. Those dollars are funding projects that create jobs, invite new investment and continue revitalizing Erie.

Serving as your state representative is one of the greatest honors of my life. I am grateful every single day for the opportunity to be your voice in Harrisburg, to fight for the things that matter to Erie and to have your trust and confidence along the way.

Rep. Pat Harkins, of Erie, D-1st Dist., is seeking reelection.