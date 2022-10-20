City of Pataskala public notices for Oct. 20

The City of Pataskala has announced the following public hearings.

City holding hearing about rezoning application

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala.

The following rezoning application will be considered:

An ordinance to rezone properties located at located at 53 and 66 George Street, parcel numbers 064-307908-00.000 and 064-311784-00.000, totaling 0.25 +/- acres in the City of Pataskala, from the Light Manufacturing (M-1) zoning classification to the Downtown Business (DB) zoning classification.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pataskala to hold hearing on amendment to codified ordinances

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 21, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala.

The following amendment to the Codified Ordinances will be considered: An ordinance to amend Chapter 1296 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Pataskala, and repeal all other ordinances and parts of the ordinances in conflict therewith.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information submitted by City of Pataskala.