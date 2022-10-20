ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pataskala, OH

City of Pataskala public notices for Oct. 20

By Special to Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBpVW_0ifrxNpL00

The City of Pataskala has announced the following public hearings.

City holding hearing about rezoning application

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala.

The following rezoning application will be considered:

An ordinance to rezone properties located at located at 53 and 66 George Street, parcel numbers 064-307908-00.000 and 064-311784-00.000, totaling 0.25 +/- acres in the City of Pataskala, from the Light Manufacturing (M-1) zoning classification to the Downtown Business (DB) zoning classification.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pataskala to hold hearing on amendment to codified ordinances

The City of Pataskala Council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 21, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers, located at 621 W. Broad St., Pataskala.

The following amendment to the Codified Ordinances will be considered: An ordinance to amend Chapter 1296 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Pataskala, and repeal all other ordinances and parts of the ordinances in conflict therewith.

All interested citizens are welcome to attend. All documents pertaining to the above will be available for examination at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information submitted by City of Pataskala.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning October 23

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on October 23.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?

This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Delaware County dealt loss of giant

Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating two Columbus retail thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two separate retail thefts over the last few months. 3600 block of East Market The first incident was reported on Aug. 25 at a store on the 3600 block of Easton Market. Columbus police said two women entered […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hotel Planned for Casino Site

Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy