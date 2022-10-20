Granville Education Foundation announces grant awards for five projects

The Granville Education Foundation (GEF) is pleased to announce the grant awardees for its fall grant cycle. GEF is a non-profit organization that raises funds within the community to support innovative educational projects throughout the Granville Exempted Village School District (GEVSD). The following projects received funding for this grant cycle:

Launcing Science Olympiad at GHS – submitted by Carl Kieffer and Joshua Grischow for Granville High School: This grant will provide start-up funding for a new Science Olympiad team at GHS, building on the success and popularity of the GMS team.

Display Rescue – submitted by Sally Gummere of Granville High School: With the purchase of an AccuCut Machine, teachers will save time and money creating innovative bulletin boards and displays in classrooms and hallways.

Ease Anxiety with Large Print – submitted by Erica Mackley and Jen Clark Glaser of Granville Intermediate School: This project will go toward the purchase of large print books to aid in the reduction of reading anxiety.

Reading Nook Seating – submitted by Cindy Walsh of Granville Intermediate School: This project will enable a flexible and comfortable seating area for students to use during morning meetings, independent reading time, small group instruction, mini-lessons and read-alouds.

Flex Space and Active Learning – submitted by Tanya Wilson of Granville Intermediate School: With the purchase flexible seating and a mini basketball hoop, this grant will create a student-centered area where students can engage in physical engagement and movement, which helps them learn, as well as a place for a calm corner for quiet learning.

Since 1994, GEF has awarded over a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding to teachers in the GEVSD. GEF also provides scholarships to graduating seniors and coordinates the annual Jody VanTine Outstanding Educator Award. To make a tax-deductible donation in support of GEF, visit granvilleeducationfoundation.org/support.

Information submitted by the Granville Education Foundation.