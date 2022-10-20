ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe girls soccer falls to Newark in sectional semifinals

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
CHILLICOTHE − As the final seconds ticked off the clock at Herrnstein Field, the Chillicothe Cavaliers gathered on the field in front of their bench. Newark players ran off toward the sideline and screamed in celebration.

The Cavaliers formed a circle among themselves. They exchanged hugs and the solemn understanding that their postseason run had been cut short. The Cavaliers, despite building a two-goal lead before halftime, were being sent home with a loss in hand. The Wildcats picked up three goals in the second half and took the Cavaliers down 4-3 in their Division I sectional semifinal match on Wednesday night.

"Today we came out fast," Chillicothe head coach Zach Breth said. "We scored on our early chances, and we felt really good about that ... They made some tactical adjustments and defended a little differently than we've seen. We didn't adjust to that as well as we needed to."

Chillicothe jumped on Newark early. Kiera Archer scored all three of Chillicothe's goals in the first half, and she utilized her speed on the field to breakaway and create openings she exploited with ease. Archer's quick goals, combined with a solid performance from goalkeeper Ally Alderman, gave Chillicothe an advantage heading into the break.

Even after halftime, Archer never slowed down. Although the Cavaliers were shutout of the second half, the sophomore still got the ball loose and set up a handful of shots for her teammates to work with.

"She's got pace, but she doesn't slow down with the ball at her feet either, which is really important," Breth said. "She was running at players, creating chances and scoring. It's what you want your forward to be doing."

But the Wildcats caught up. Three unanswered goals in the second half, in conjunction with a lockdown performance from goalkeeper Maris Knowlton, kept the Cavaliers at arm's length.

The Wildcats, who received a goal from Zoey Milton late in the first half, didn't even need the entire second half to take the lead. All three of their goals after halftime came within the first 10 minutes of the half. Goals for Milton and Cammy Arias on a header off a corner preceded a final shot by Mayci Sayre that slipped past Alderman and set the final score in stone.

"There were a couple things we had to fix. Our marking was a little bit off, we were allowing them too much space to turn and run at us," Newark head coach Scott Nicholls said. "We got really compact in the second half, which helped us. We won a lot of ball and we were able to put them back under pressure again, getting compact and trying to take opportunities, which we did. I mean it was just fantastic."

The Cavaliers tried to make a final push downfield. They spent the waning minutes of the match fighting for control of the ball in front of the Wildcats goal, and they were even able to take a few shots before they were saved by Knowlton.

Chillicothe's season, despite a remarkable effort, has come to a close. Its loss put a bitter cork on an otherwise clean season. Now, it will have to sit on its loss while Newark moves onto its sectional final match at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Watterson.

