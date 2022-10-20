Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
kymkemp.com
Photos/Details Showing Rescue of Honeydew Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
mendofever.com
Westport Man Allegedly Broke Court Order by Harassing Protected Party and Possessing Firearm
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
North Coast Journal
One Arrested After Fatal Willow Creek Shooting
A suspect is in custody after a shooting death in Willow Creek before dawn this morning. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to at report of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of State Route 96, and arrived to find a dead man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
kymkemp.com
Broke, Busted, and Beaten: Customers of the WCSD Demand Answers in Heated Meeting
After an explosive meeting on October 22 of the Weott Community Services District (WCSD), many residents, staff, and the board walked away frustrated and unsure of the future of the WCSD. Tempers flared and voices were raised as confidence in the current WCSD board falters as the rural district finds itself in trouble after the unexpected death of their general manager/operator, Gary Neumann exacerbated issues that have been boiling below the surface of the quaint town situated between the Avenue of the Giants and the Redwood Highway.
krcrtv.com
State test scores reveal less than half of Humboldt County students met the state standard
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday, California released the statewide standardized test scores for the 2021 to 2022 testing period, revealing an overall decrease in the percentage of students who met the state standards compared to pre-pandemic scores. This decrease is also reflected in the results for Humboldt County schools,...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Female, Allege Connection With Snapchat Threats
This information came from the Fortuna Police Department’s Facebook page. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE: FOUND) Search and Rescue Underway for Woman Who Went Missing After a Walk on Her Honeydew Property
Kari Nelson and her dog have been located alive by a search team. Rescue crews are currently working to extract the two safely. Injuries are unknown. More information will be released tomorrow. ORIGINAL POST:. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Arrested for Violating His Restraining Order
Embattled Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson was arrested shortly after 1 p.m. Monday for violating the terms of a restraining order against him. Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn tells the Outpost that he was arrested around 1:30 for having communication with one of the people protected by the order. He declined to give any further details.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt health officer receives California Medical Association award
EUREKA, Calif. — Former Humboldt County Public Health Officer, Doctor Donald Baird, has received the California Medical Association’s most prestigious award after serving the Humboldt and Del Norte communities for 46 years. The Frederick K.M. Plessner Memorial Award honors a California physician who "best exemplifies the ethics and...
kymkemp.com
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
kymkemp.com
Community Meetings to Review Draft Trinity RTP, Environmental Document November 14-17
This is a press release from Green DOT Transportation Solutions:. Green DOT Transportation Solutions will host four up-coming community meetings to publicly review the Draft Trinity Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and Environmental Document. These meetings will be held between November 14th and 17th at the following locations:. Junction City –...
kymkemp.com
Chico is Looking for a Foster Family While He Receives Medical Treatment
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Chico is a white and black Dogo Argentino who is around 3 years old. Chico is suffering from heartworms and needs a foster home for him to receive the medical treatment he needs. All medical expenses are covered by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 26
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Expands Bike Share Program
The City of Arcata’s bike share program is expanding to include four additional locations!. The City is happy to announce that thanks to funding through the Humboldt County Association of Governments and partnerships with the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Arcata will be expanding its bike share program to an additional four locations throughout town. This expansion will help increase the accessibility and interconnectivity of Arcata and, due to the new locations’ proximity to public transportation hubs, will also allow for better multi-modal transportation. New bike share stations will be located at the 30th St. subdivision, Valley West Boulevard, 7th & I Street and Shay Park along Foster Avenue.
