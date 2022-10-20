ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

OC Workers’ Comp Attorney sentenced to four years in prison for fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney from Orange County has been sentenced to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl

After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident

A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
YUCAIPA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

2 arrested for converter theft

Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

Border Patrol Agents seize over $500,000 worth of Fentanyl near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested two individuals who were transporting approximately 35 pounds of fentanyl near Barstow, Monday. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station encountered a silver sedan with two occupants inside. At the time of the encounter, the vehicle was parked at a gas station near the I-15 westbound Barstow Road off-ramp.
BARSTOW, CA
KMPH.com

Fentanyl pills found in sealed candy

Los Angeles, Calif. — On October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 A.M., LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pair of suspects arrested for several armored car robberies

Authorities on Friday arrested two men wanted in connection with a series of robberies targeting armored vehicles throughout the Southland. The joint investigation, which involved detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, was able to located two men who allegedly are responsible for at least three robberies. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, was arrested at a motel in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower, while Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested

A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in front of Santa Ana apartment building

A man lost his life Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement.A woman called police and said she heard gunshots and that she saw a man lying in the street in front of an apartment, according to Santa Ana PD.Paramedics took the victim to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, police said.He was identified as 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, according to police, who believe the shooting was gang related.Detectives were looking for witnesses and can be reached at 714-245- 8390 or through Orange County Crime stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.

