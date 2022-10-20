A man lost his life Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement.A woman called police and said she heard gunshots and that she saw a man lying in the street in front of an apartment, according to Santa Ana PD.Paramedics took the victim to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, police said.He was identified as 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, according to police, who believe the shooting was gang related.Detectives were looking for witnesses and can be reached at 714-245- 8390 or through Orange County Crime stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

