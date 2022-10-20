Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2urbangirls.com
OC Workers’ Comp Attorney sentenced to four years in prison for fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney from Orange County has been sentenced to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress,...
Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl
After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.
Man who ran SoCal-to-Canada drug ring sentenced to federal prison
A 43-year-old man was sentenced today to 14 1/2 years in federal prison for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
wufe967.com
California jewelry store employee pistol-whipped; thieves disguised as Amazon employee, security guard
Surveillance footage caught the moment two robbers pistol-whipped a California jewelry store employee. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at about 2:40 p.m, two armed suspects entered Gemma’s Jewelers in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The two suspects, Christopher Lamar, 28, and Angel Olvera, 23, were allegedly dressed as an Amazon worker and...
crimevoice.com
Inmate Suspected of Murdering Cellmate at West Valley Detention Center
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center is being charged with the murder of his cellmate, Steven Puskar. Michael Follet, 67, of Yucaipa had been arrested on unrelated charges on September 24th. His cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar of San Bernardino, was found injured and unconscious in their cell on October 2nd.
orangecountytribune.com
2 arrested for converter theft
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
crimevoice.com
Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside
Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
KTLA.com
3 Inland Empire men arrested in robbery, pistol-whipping of Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store owner
Officials announced Friday that three men have been apprehended after they allegedly robbery a jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga, with one of them pistol-whipping the store’s owner in the process. Authorities initially identified Ontario resident Christopher Lamar, 28, and Fontana resident Angel Overa, 23, as the men who robbed...
vvng.com
Border Patrol Agents seize over $500,000 worth of Fentanyl near Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrested two individuals who were transporting approximately 35 pounds of fentanyl near Barstow, Monday. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station encountered a silver sedan with two occupants inside. At the time of the encounter, the vehicle was parked at a gas station near the I-15 westbound Barstow Road off-ramp.
KMPH.com
Fentanyl pills found in sealed candy
Los Angeles, Calif. — On October 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 A.M., LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA...
Pair of suspects arrested for several armored car robberies
Authorities on Friday arrested two men wanted in connection with a series of robberies targeting armored vehicles throughout the Southland. The joint investigation, which involved detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, was able to located two men who allegedly are responsible for at least three robberies. Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, was arrested at a motel in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower, while Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block...
newsantaana.com
Four vehicle burglary suspects were arrested by the Irvine Police at a hotel in Orange
An Irvine Community Services Officer investigated a series of vehicle burglaries on Oct. 18. One of the victims tracked a stolen item to a hotel in Orange. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Wasting no time, the Irvine Detectives...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused Of Killing Woman In Highway 71 Crash In Corona Arrested
A man accused of killing a 41-year-old woman on the Corona (71) Expressway and then fleeing the scene, hiding out in Mexico until he was apprehended, was out of custody Friday after posting a $150,000 bond. Robert Chico Griffin, 46, of Chino was turned over to California Highway Patrol investigators...
California teacher accused of threatening violence against student in secretly recorded video
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTLA) – A Southern California high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student in a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, was being secretly recorded...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
Man fatally shot in front of Santa Ana apartment building
A man lost his life Saturday at a Santa Ana hospital following a shooting in front of an apartment building.The shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street, according to a Santa Ana police statement.A woman called police and said she heard gunshots and that she saw a man lying in the street in front of an apartment, according to Santa Ana PD.Paramedics took the victim to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:33 a.m. Saturday, police said.He was identified as 18-year-old Angel Salgado of Aliso Viejo, according to police, who believe the shooting was gang related.Detectives were looking for witnesses and can be reached at 714-245- 8390 or through Orange County Crime stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
