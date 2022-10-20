Read full article on original website
Timothy E. Schroer
May 1, 1953 – October 20, 2022. Timothy E. Schroer, 69, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at home with his wife after a diagnosis of metastatic pancreatic cancer on Sept. 9. After more than 28 years in Brownsburg, Ind., Tim and his wife Becky (Snelling) Schroer moved to Westfield in August 2022.
Billy Mack Young
Billy Mack Young, 77, Westfield, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1945, to Dearil and Tennie (Hensley) Young in Dayton, Tenn. Billy served honorably in the 39th Field Artillery, of the 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army. While stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Christa (Janitzek) Young. After the Army, Billy and his bride moved to his hometown of Battle Creek, Mich. He worked for over 30 years as a machinist at the Union Pump Company. Following retirement, Billy and Christa moved to Indiana to be near family. There he pursued his love of woodworking, spending hours at a time puttering in his workshop.
Amber Elizabeth Miller
May 6, 1984 – October 16, 2022. Amber Elizabeth Miller, 38, Fishers, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1984, to Larry and Rebecca (Conlon) McCauley in Indianapolis. Amber loved arts and crafts, painting, spending time together as a...
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
William Allen Boyer
William Allen Boyer, 80, Noblesville, and formerly of Carmel, passed away on October 9, 2022, at his home in Noblesville. He was born July 13, 1942, in Tipton to Richard and Phyllis (Gullion) Boyer. He outlived his parents and his sisters, Peggy Ann Hebner and Sally Anne McFall. He is...
Academy student gives K-9 portraits to handlers
After the Week 7 class at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Fall 2022 Citizen Academy, one student, Becky Wanick of Carmel, presented a special gift to a couple of the K-9 Handlers. Deputy Neal Hoard, with partner Maudie, and Deputy Tyler Abbitt, with partner Echo, were illustrated with watercolor paintings by Becky. The Sheriff’s Office thanks Becky for her beautiful gifts. They are greatly appreciated. This gesture speaks volumes about the Hamilton County community and the students who take the Citizens Academy Class.
What Hoosier actor played in the TV series ‘F-Troop’?
– The cornerstone was laid for the new Wells County Courthouse in Bluffton. The Romanesque building was the third for the county and is still in use. 1910 – Blanche Stuart Scott became the first woman to pilot an airplane in public, appearing in the Curtiss Team Exhibition in Fort Wayne. She had already gained fame as the first woman to drive across America, going from New York to San Francisco in nine weeks. She went on to become a stunt pilot, movie actress, and screenwriter. In 1980, the U.S. Post Office issued an airmail stamp in her honor.
Sarah Jane (Taylor) Waitt
Sarah Jane (Taylor) Waitt, 92, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son in law, Marylee and David Pound, where she had been living since May. She was born on May 23, 1930, to Mrs. Kathryn Taylor in Cincinnati,...
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
Cross country: First Millers girls semi-state trophy
The Noblesville girls cross country team made history on Saturday. The Millers won their first-ever semi-state championship, winning the trophy at Shelbyville’s Blue River Park. Noblesville’s depth and consistency led to a team score of 68 points, and a place at next Saturday’s IHSAA state finals in Terre Haute.
Greg Garrison receives endorsements from Carmel & Fishers FOP lodges
Attorney, former prosecutor and well-loved radio host Greg Garrison has been endorsed by Carmel Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #185 and Fishers Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #199. “I have spent my entire career working with and earning the respect of law enforcement,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was many...
Noblesville Lions support Prevail with medical & health kits
On Friday, the Noblesville Lions gave medical and health kits they had collected to Prevail. Jaleah Bond, Prevail Crisis and Intake Coordinator accepted the donation. (From left) Jaleah Bond of Prevail and Noblesville Lion Club President Gordon Resler.
Millers boys & girls sweep semi-state soccer
KOKOMO – Saturday was a great day to be a Miller. With a chance to become only the fifth school in IHSAA history to compete in both the boys and girls soccer state finals in the same year, the Noblesville Millers completed the sweep, winning both Class 3A semi-state titles in Kokomo.
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
Decorate your tree while giving back
Local non-profit Nickel Plate Express (NPX) and Noblesville photographer Daniel Grose have partnered to release a first-edition holiday ornament in honor of the annual Reindeer Ride Express. The ceramic holiday ornament features a photograph of the iconic F7 4214 Nickel Plate Engine taken by Daniel Grose on the front and...
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
Little Haunt brings big fun to Ghoul Creek Park
On Thursday evening, little goblins and ghouls enjoyed some spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities at ‘Ghoul’ Creek Park. Costumes were encouraged and kids enjoyed nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food, and activities as they tricked-or-treated their way through the park. Photos provided by Hamilton County Parks & Recreation.
Planes, trains & automobiles
Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt seems to be stuck in the 1920s, but he’s hoping his recent flight on a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT has brought him back to the present. Early this month Clampitt found a 1922 Ford Model T parked behind him in a small town in west-central Indiana. On Oct. 15 and 16, he took part in the Nickel Plate Express Murder Mystery Ride, a 1920s-themed experience. Then on Thursday, Oct. 20, he and photographer Nik Roberts took to the skies over Fishers in one of the first mass-produced airliners the world has ever known.
Deputy Coroner improves her death investigation skills with entomology
This week, Hamilton County Deputy Coroner Ashley Taylor attended a two-day Forensic Entomology class. Forensic Entomology is the study of arthropods, specifically insects, and how their development relates to determining a time of death in a death investigation. The class was put on by world-renowned Forensic Entomologist Dr. Neal Haskell and several of his colleagues. Dr. Haskell has used Forensic Entomology in more than 450 murder cases, most notably the Casey Anthony case.
